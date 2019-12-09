US Army preparing biggest European deployment in years
The US Army is planning its biggest deployment of troops to Europe in 25 years, with 20,000 troops slated to take part in a massive force projection exercise at a time of increasingly adversarial relations with Russia.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of US ground forces in Europe, said 20,000 US-based troops will deploy next year to Europe where they will join some 9,000 other US soldiers already stationed there.
Some 37,000 troops will then take part in exercises across 10 European countries from May to June, he told reporters at the Pentagon.
The US-based forces will begin flowing in in February, moving 13,000 pieces of equipment, including tanks, artillery and transport vehicles, across 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometers), he said.
That will be a daunting logistical challenge as railroads in former Soviet countries have smaller gauges than western European countries and their bridges are not built to carry the weight of a 70-ton Abrams tank.
The Defender-Europe 20 exercise, as it is dubbed, marks a strategic turning point after years of US military cutbacks in post-Cold War Europe.
While Cavoli did not single out Russia as the focus, he said its annexation of Crimea in 2014 changed everything.
The aim is to “demonstrate the US military’s ability to quickly deploy a large force to support NATO and respond to any crisis,” he said.
“Our ability as an army to project power is absolutely fundamental to anything that we would get done,” he said.
© 2019 AFP
Ex-FBI lawyer Lisa Page takes victory lap after IG report clears her of conspiracy to frame Trump
Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who has been a target of frequent criticism from President Donald Trump, is taking a victory lap after Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report cleared her of any wrongdoing.
Page was accused by both Republican lawmakers and the president himself of being part of a "deep state" plot to undermine Trump after it was revealed that she sent text messages that disparaged Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.
However, the IG's report concluded that Page had no significant influence over the FBI's decision to launch an investigation into the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents in 2016.
‘That sound you hear is Sondland being thrown under the bus’: Internet marvels at new GOP tactic
House Republicans appeared to throw Ambassador Gordon Sondland under the bus during the Monday hearing in the Judiciary Committee.
During his testimony, Sondland gave a first-hand account of President Donald Trump's attempts to get Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden. Sondland also gave his understanding of the motive by Trump and revealed statements from various Trump officials involved in the scandal who won't testify.
Monday, Sondland became the scapegoat, as several observed while watching the hearing. Republican lawyer Steve Castor told the committee that Sondland exaggerated his communications with the president.
GOP’s Matt Gaetz explodes during impeachment hearing: ‘We want Schiff in that chair!’
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida began shouting out of turn on Monday during impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee, forcing Chair Jerry Nadler to pound his gavel and demand silence.
Gaetz was apparently infuriated with Democratic witness and counsel Daniel Goldman, who was presenting the findings of the Intelligence Committee’s investigation of the Ukraine scandal. Goldman had raised the fact that Gordon Sondland, President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the European Union and a key witness in the probe, had donated $1 million to the 2017 inauguration before receiving his appointment. Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), the ranking member, castigated Goldman for bringing this fact up.