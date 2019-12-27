‘Victory for our oceans’: US court upholds ruling on vast marine monument established by Obama
“This decision upholds protections for one of the most fragile and scientifically important areas in the North Atlantic from destructive activities like oil drilling and industrial fishing.”
Defenders of ocean habitats celebrated Friday after a federal court upheld a lower court ruling defending the right of the U.S. executive branch to set aside marine areas as national monuments.
Citing the authority found under the Antiquities Act of 1906 to establish marine national monuments, the U.S. Court of Appeals in the District of Columbia sided against a lawsuit brought by large fishing industry interests that challenged President Barack Obama’s designation of the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, which encompases 4,913 square miles of the Atlantic Ocean off the nation’s northeast coast, as a protected area.
Conservation groups like the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF)—which had intervened in the case—applauded the court’s ruling.
“Today’s decision is a clear victory for our oceans and for the Atlantic’s only marine national monument,” said Peter Shelley, Senior Counsel at CLF. “This decision upholds protections for one of the most fragile and scientifically important areas in the North Atlantic from destructive activities like oil drilling and industrial fishing. Safeguarding the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts ensures that we are leaving a proud legacy for the people of New England.”
Victory for the ocean: Today’s US Appeals Court decision upheld protections for the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument, keeping endangered species and rare corals safe from oil drilling, industrial fishing, and other harms. https://t.co/Af8lQ4Ehma
— Conservation Law Foundation (@CLF) December 27, 2019
Kate Desormeau, senior attorney for the NRDC, also celebrated the ruling as a victory.
“Like one of America’s very first national monuments, the Grand Canyon, the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts is a natural treasure,” Desormaeu said in a statement. “It provides habitat for a wide range of species, from endangered whales to Atlantic puffins to centuries-old deep-sea corals.”
The court’s decision, she added, “affirms that presidents have the authority to protect marine areas like this for the benefit of current and future generations. Preserving ocean areas like this one will be absolutely key to ensuring the resilience of our oceans in a changing climate.”
Trump’s tariffs backfired — leading to job losses and higher prices: Federal Reserve study
According to a Federal Reserve study released this week, President Trump's import tariffs backfired and led to job losses and higher price, MarketWatch reports.
“We find that the 2018 tariffs are associated with relative reductions in manufacturing employment and relative increases in producer prices,” concluded Fed economists Aaron Flaaen and Justin Pierce, in an academic paper.
“While the longer-term effects of the tariffs may differ from those that we estimate here, the results indicate that the tariffs, thus far, have not led to increased activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector,” the paper added.
Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.
It was Trump's 251st day spent at a golf course as president.
According to a White House pool report, it "rained hard for a bit" while Trump was at the course.
Denouncing corporate climate profiteers, comedy Icon Lily Tomlin arrested at #FireDrillFriday protest in DC
This week's civil disobedience organized by Jane Fonda came as youth activists took to streets worldwide for the final #FridaysForFuture protests of the year.
Octogenarian actor and comedian Lily Tomlin was arrested Friday on Capitol Hill for participating in the weekly climate-focused civil disobedience campaign launched in October by her longtime friend and co-star Jane Fonda.