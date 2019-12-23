WATCH: White man arrested after throwing Nazi salute on packed airplane

A man was caught on video repeatedly making the Nazi salute while on a plane in Liverpool, United Kingdom, before he was escorted off the plane, the Daily Mail reports. The man also reportedly made racist comments to passengers during the ordeal.

The plane had landed after a flight returning from Warsaw, Poland. In the video, the man, who is white, rants in a different language while making the salute multiple times. Most of his words were indiscernible, although he can be heard using the N-word at least once.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Your job is to be a n****r,” he says pointing to one man, later saying, “We will always be better.”

Watch the video below, via the Daily Mail: