‘We’d better pray harder’: Pelosi’s daughter mocks Trump’s unhinged tirade against her mom

Christine Pelosi, the daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), mocked President Donald Trump’s wildly unhinged letter to her mother.

In his letter, Trump attacked Pelosi for saying that she regularly prays for him, and he accused her of being insulting to religious Americans.

Christine Pelosi responded with a tweet that referenced this attack and threw it back in Trump’s face.

“Whew this angry, nasty, lying screed by President Trump to Speaker Pelosi is really concerning,” she wrote. “We’d better pray harder for his well-being.”