White House announces Trump will not mount an impeachment defense in the House of Representatives

Responding to a deadline set by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), where he gave President Trump until December 6 to inform the committee whether his counsel will participate in upcoming impeachment proceedings, the White House has called impeachment inquiry as a whole “baseless.”

CNN’s Jim Acosta shared a copy of the letter to Twitter:

Senior admin official acknowledges the letter doesn't specifically state the WH won't participate. But that's what the letter means, according to a senior administration official. "The letter communicates that we will not participate in this process," the official said. https://t.co/AL569ghbNp — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 6, 2019

