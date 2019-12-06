White House announces Trump will not mount an impeachment defense in the House of Representatives
Responding to a deadline set by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), where he gave President Trump until December 6 to inform the committee whether his counsel will participate in upcoming impeachment proceedings, the White House has called impeachment inquiry as a whole “baseless.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta shared a copy of the letter to Twitter:
Senior admin official acknowledges the letter doesn't specifically state the WH won't participate. But that's what the letter means, according to a senior administration official. "The letter communicates that we will not participate in this process," the official said. https://t.co/AL569ghbNp
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) December 6, 2019
While the letter doesn't specifically state the White House won't participate, that's what it means, according to a senior administration official, per @Acosta
— Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) December 6, 2019
Senior Administration Official tells CBS News that WH Counsel's letter to @RepJerryNadler is "a clear indication that the White House will not participate in the House proceedings.”
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 6, 2019
While the letter the WH sent to the Judiciary Committee does not explicitly say whether it will participate in the proceedings, a senior administration official tells NBC “the letter means that the White House will not participate in the House proceeding.” – @KellyO & @kwelkernbc
— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) December 6, 2019
Even as 500,000 march in Madrid, Greta Thunberg warns climate movement has ‘achieved nothing’ until emissions fall
Before taking part in a 500,000-strong climate march in Madrid, teen activist Greta Thunberg spoke plainly yet forcefully Friday about the impact the global climate strike movement has had thus far and reiterated the demand of the climate justice movement for global leaders to act with the urgency the planet's ecological emergency mandates.
Speaking to reporters at the cultural center La Casa Encendida in Madrid, Spain—where COP 25 is underway—Thunberg called herself "just... a climate activist—a small part of a big movement" that needs even more activists to effect change.
NPR is still expanding the range of what authority sounds like after 50 years
From its start half a century ago, National Public Radio heralded a new approach to the sound of radio in the United States.
NPR “would speak with many voices and many dialects,” according to “Purposes,” its founding document.
Written in 1970, this blueprint rang with emotional immediacy. NPR would go on the air for the first time a year later, on April 20, 1971.
NPR is sometimes mocked, perhaps most memorably in a 1998 “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring actor Alec Baldwin, for its staid sound production and its hosts’ carefully modulated vocal quality. But the nonprofit network’s commitment to including “many voices” hatched a small sonic revolution on the airwaves.