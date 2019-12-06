Quantcast
White House announces Trump will not mount an impeachment defense in the House of Representatives

20 mins ago

Responding to a deadline set by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), where he gave President Trump until December 6 to inform the committee whether his counsel will participate in upcoming impeachment proceedings, the White House has called impeachment inquiry as a whole “baseless.”

Even as 500,000 march in Madrid, Greta Thunberg warns climate movement has ‘achieved nothing’ until emissions fall

3 mins ago

December 6, 2019

Before taking part in a 500,000-strong climate march in Madrid, teen activist Greta Thunberg spoke plainly yet forcefully Friday about the impact the global climate strike movement has had thus far and reiterated the demand of the climate justice movement for global leaders to act with the urgency the planet's ecological emergency mandates.

Speaking to reporters at the cultural center La Casa Encendida in Madrid, Spain—where COP 25 is underway—Thunberg called herself "just... a climate activist—a small part of a big movement" that needs even more activists to effect change.

NPR is still expanding the range of what authority sounds like after 50 years

44 mins ago

December 6, 2019

From its start half a century ago, National Public Radio heralded a new approach to the sound of radio in the United States.

NPR “would speak with many voices and many dialects,” according to “Purposes,” its founding document.

Written in 1970, this blueprint rang with emotional immediacy. NPR would go on the air for the first time a year later, on April 20, 1971.

NPR is sometimes mocked, perhaps most memorably in a 1998 “Saturday Night Live” sketch starring actor Alec Baldwin, for its staid sound production and its hosts’ carefully modulated vocal quality. But the nonprofit network’s commitment to including “many voices” hatched a small sonic revolution on the airwaves.

