White House edict claims Trump ‘working all day’ as president unleashes anti-impeachment tweet storm

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “working all day” as the U.S. House of Representatives considers articles of impeachment against him.

Grisham stated: “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Statement by White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham at 12:35 pm: “The President will be working all day. He will be briefed by staff throughout that day, and could catch some of the proceedings between meetings.” https://t.co/Cwtfv9zLgM — Alex Wayne (@aawayne) December 18, 2019

Although the are no live events scheduled with the president at the White House on Wednesday, he is expected to attend a rally Battle Creek, Michigan. The rally could take place while the House votes to impeach him.

Trump also unleashed a torrent of tweets on Wednesday, in which he claimed he shouldn’t be impeached because “nothing happened.”

In the end here, nothing happened. We don’t approach anything like the egregious conduct that should be necessary before a President should be removed from office. I believe that a President can’t be removed from office if there is no reasonable possibility that the Senate.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

….won’t convict and remove the President – Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable.” Andy McCarthy @FoxNews So well stated. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019