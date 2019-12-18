White House handing out Trump’s letter to Pelosi as a Christmas gift — complete with two holiday cards

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump sent a widely-panned letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The letter was described as “unhinged” and the “ravings of a delusion, paranoid” president.
A prominent psychiatrist said the letter was a sign of Trump’s disturbed mental state.
A comedian even turned it into an audiobook — complete with hilarious commentary.
Trump, however, thought the opposite.
“Good marks and reviews on the letter I sent to Pelosi today,” Trump argued late Tuesday night.
On Wednesday, the White House doubled-down on the letter according to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT).
“True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card),” he tweeted.
