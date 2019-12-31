White Settlement shooter demanded money from the church several times before he shot it up: report

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that the man implicated in the fatal shooting on Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas received assistance from the church in the past — but also demanded cash from them on several occasions, and was rebuffed.

Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that the suspect, Keith Thomas Kinnunen, was recognizable as the man who visited their congregation for assistance — despite the fact that the photo showed him “wearing a disguise that included a fake beard, a wig, a long coat, and hat.”

While the congregation gave him food, said Farmer, “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash. He’s been here on multiple occasions.”

The shooting resulted in the deaths of two congregants, and ended when a retired law enforcement official and “deacon of security,” returned fire and shot him in the head.