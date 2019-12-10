Who tried to pay Rick Gates to keep him from testifying? And will AG Bill Barr prosecute them?

The Department of Justice came out Tuesday with a sentencing recommendation for former Paul Manafort deputy, Rick Gates.

Gates testified for over 500 hours with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, his lawyers explained in a filing this week. But included in the reports of Gates’ was the fact that he got multiple offers of money not to cooperate with investigators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Finally, is important to note that the public nature of this case has made Gates and Gates’ family the subject of intense media scrutiny,” the filing said. “Gates’ cooperation has been steadfast despite the fact that the government has asked for his assistance in high profile matters, against powerful individuals, in the midst of a particularly turbulent environment.”

“Gates received pressure not to cooperate with the government, including assurances of monetary assistance. He should be commended for standing up to provide information and public testimony against individuals such as Manafort, Craig, and Stone, knowing well that they enjoy support from the upper echelons of American politics and society. Based on his substantial assistance, the government recommends a downward departure and does not oppose Gates’ request for a probationary sentence,” the claim went on.

As former state and federal prosecutor Elie Honig said, that’s a clear case of obstruction of justice.

Holy crap. According to federal prosecutors, Gates was promised “monetary assistance” if he did not cooperate? By who?? That’s a lay-down-your-hand obstruction case. https://t.co/oF0VWPcDZ2 — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) December 10, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Department of Justice has said that they support Gates getting probation, it hasn’t announced that it intends to investigate who was attempting to obstruct justice and offering Gates a bribe to keep quiet.