‘Will surely trigger’ the ‘snowflake crowd’: Internet celebrates climate activist Greta Thunberg as TIME’s Person of the Year

Published

2 hours ago

on

TIME magazine has just named Swedish climate crisis and environmental activist Greta Thunberg its 2019 “Person of the Year” and the immediate responses are overwhelmingly positive — for several reasons. Many are offering congratulations, saying it is well-deserved. But given the disgraceful and disgusting attacks the 16 year-old has endured from climate and science denying conservatives, some are enjoying the double-edged award because it “will trigger all the right people.”

Here’s TIME’s announcement.

Thunberg beat out President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Whistleblower, and the Hong Kong protestors.

Here’s what some on social media are saying:

