‘Will surely trigger’ the ‘snowflake crowd’: Internet celebrates climate activist Greta Thunberg as TIME’s Person of the Year

TIME magazine has just named Swedish climate crisis and environmental activist Greta Thunberg its 2019 “Person of the Year” and the immediate responses are overwhelmingly positive — for several reasons. Many are offering congratulations, saying it is well-deserved. But given the disgraceful and disgusting attacks the 16 year-old has endured from climate and science denying conservatives, some are enjoying the double-edged award because it “will trigger all the right people.”

Here’s TIME’s announcement.

Thunberg beat out President Donald Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Whistleblower, and the Hong Kong protestors.

Here’s what some on social media are saying:

This will surely trigger the conservative non-climate change-believing snowflake crowd. Congratulations @GretaThunberg !!🤗👏🏾 https://t.co/a8oPVh2a26 — 🍷Karen66VOTEBLUE2020 (@CapiLady) December 11, 2019

I can think of an orange one in particular. — Carl Racki (@24tripping) December 11, 2019

“I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of middle-aged men suddenly cried out in impotent rage…” https://t.co/Oyue7ElpuV — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) December 11, 2019

Lots of middle-aged middle-class white men feeling UTTERLY FURIOUS and yet can’t quite explain why they are so threatened by a female teenager.#TIMEPersonoftheYear2019 https://t.co/1CNHonngeb — Catherine Kavanagh (@KavanaghCk) December 11, 2019

this will annoy all the right people, and I am, as the kids say, here for it https://t.co/dsKm9SmwQa — Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) December 11, 2019

That sound you can hear in the distance isn’t a public warning system slowly being cranked into life; it’s the sound of a million middle-aged men wailing in unison. https://t.co/sAegvOLCfs — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) December 11, 2019

Congratulations @GretaThunberg! As the climate crisis intensifies, you are an indispensable moral conscience for our time, calling out governments and institutions for doing too little, too late. https://t.co/KNS7oJM4C2 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 11, 2019

I honestly think this girl is absolutely amazing. She thoroughly deserves it. She’s famous all over the world, not for singing a song, or doing something silly in a club, or appearing on a reality TV show, but for directing all of our attention to the biggest issue of our time. https://t.co/oSzn3hqzsV — Dan Walker (@sky_thieves) December 11, 2019

.@GretaThunberg is the youngest person ever to be named @TIME’s Person of the Year. Bravo to her and to all the other young people who have stood with her. https://t.co/tTMIuq59Ib — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 11, 2019

This will piss off all the worst people. Brilliant choice though – she’s an inspiration. https://t.co/VlAfmPad7v — Benny 🦁Hunter (@BennnyH) December 11, 2019