With the federal minimum wage stuck at $7.25, report shows 32 jurisdictions will raise wages to or above $15 in 2020
“It shows the incredible momentum that the Fight for $15 movement has built up. People who work low-wage jobs need and deserve a raise—and companies can afford it. There’s no excuse.”
The federal minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour for more than a decade due to continued inaction by Congress, but a record 72 jurisdictions across the U.S. are raising their minimum wage floors in 2020 in response to grassroots pressure led by the Fight for $15 movement.
That’s according to a report released Monday by the National Employment Law Project (NELP), which found that of the 72 total states, cities, and counties raising their minimum wages in 2020, 32 of them will reach or surpass $15 an hour at some point in the new year.
“We’re seeing an unprecedented number of states, cities, and counties raise the minimum wage.”
—Yannet Lathrop, National Employment Law Project
Yannet Lathrop, researcher and policy analyst with NELP and author of the new report (pdf), said the wage hikes around the nation are evidence of “the incredible momentum that the Fight for $15 movement has built up.”
“We’re seeing an unprecedented number of states, cities, and counties raise the minimum wage,” Lathrop said in a statement. “Local communities all around the country strongly support raising the minimum wage, because people see their friends, neighbors, or themselves working hard but not getting ahead. People who work low-wage jobs need and deserve a raise—and companies can afford it. There’s no excuse.”
NELP found that 21 states and 26 cities and counties—including Illinois; Denver, Colorado; and Saint Paul, Minnesota—will hike their minimum wages on or around New Year’s Day, bringing much-needed raises to hundreds of thousands of low-wage workers struggling to stay afloat amid soaring living costs.
“The continued success of the Fight for $15 movement, demonstrated once again by the record number of jurisdictions set to increase their minimum wage rates in 2020, shouldsuggest to any lawmakers who continue to resist raises that their opposition is futile,” said NELP.
Despite nationwide progress, NELP found that around 346,000 workers in a dozen cities and counties will not see the benefits of higher wages due to state laws invalidating local minimum wage increases.
According to the report, state legislatures in Alabama, Kentucky, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin have preempted local minimum wage increases, depriving workers of an estimated $1.5 billion in wages each year.
“Let’s be clear: Wage preemption is a racial and gender justice issue,” Rebecca Dixon, NELP’s incoming executive director, said in a statement. “Most of the workers affected by these state laws blocking local wage increases are women. And workers of color make up the overwhelming majority of affected workers in Birmingham, St. Louis, and Miami Beach, while constituting a sizable share of the affected workers in many of the other cities.”
“These preemption laws are depriving workers of badly needed wages they have already fought for and won,” Dixon added. “We know workers and advocates will not accept these unjust laws that take away local control and nullify local democracy.”
Rand Paul goes off on Nancy Pelosi, Rudy Giuliani, and John Bolton in annual Festivus rant
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., took to Twitter on Monday morning to engage in his seventh annual Airing of Grievances, a reference to a famous 1997 episode of the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” promising at the end that there would be more to come later in the day.
“Good morning and Happy Festivus! Today there will be many, many grievances aired, almost all in good fun,” Paul said at the beginning of his tweet thread. He began by tackling the impeachment of President Donald Trump, tweeting that his readers should “take Nancy Pelosi (please). I don’t know if I can stop laughing long enough to air my grievances with Nancy. Her new plan is great — she is going to punish the president by NOT sending his impeachment to Senate? Next, maybe she’ll threaten to NOT send us anymore legislation?”
‘I got her a beautiful card’: Trump still not sure what he’s giving Melania for Christmas
President Donald Trump is waiting until the last minute to buy the first lady a Christmas gift.
The president told reporters on Christmas Eve, as he prepared to speak with military service members for a holiday conference call from his Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida, that he hadn't decided yet what to get wife Melania Trump.
"I got her a beautiful card,” Trump said. “(I'm) still working on a Christmas present.”
Even with just hours of shopping left before Christmas Day, the president said he's not worried.
“I’ve got a little time,” he said.
Asked what he got Melania for Christmas, POTUS says “I got her a beautiful card” but says he is “still working on a Christmas present”
‘Okay, Merry Christmas everyone,’ says Mitch McConnell after admitting GOP has zero plan to address climate crisis
"McConnell's not protecting the economy. He's stalling while his friends loot the safe."
Illustrating the GOP's ongoing refusal to do anything about the existential threat posed by the global climate crisis, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky Monday—and just in time for the holidays—that climate change is "a concern that we all have" but offered nothing resembling a concrete proposal to confront the emergency.