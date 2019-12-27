Woman seeking asylum at US-Mexico border dies in US government custody
At the U.S./Mexico border in South Texas, a Congolese woman seeking political asylum died on Wednesday while in custody of the U.S. government, CBS News is reporting.
According to an official statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the woman arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas early Tuesday afternoon and showed up with paperwork describing a “previous medical condition.” The woman, the statement said, was “suffering from abdominal pain and had vomited” — and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with kidney failure.
“The subject’s health declined rapidly, and she passed away at the hospital,” according to the CBP spokesperson.
The woman, CBS News reported, was traveling with her husband and two children — both of whom were released.
Fox News report spreads anti-vaxxer propaganda: ‘Measles is not a big deal to me at all’
Fox News spread anti-vaxxer propaganda during a report on measles exposures at five U.S. airports.
Travelers were exposed to the potentially deadly infectious disease this month at airports in Chicago; Austin, Texas; Denver; Los Angeles and Richmond, Virginia.
The conservative cable TV network aired a report Friday morning that included interviews with three women at an airport, and one of the women promoted anti-vaccine talking points on measles.
"Measles is not a big deal to me at all," the woman said. "When I was a child had the measles. It’s an insignificant disease, and I think it’s stupid that people are making such a big deal out of it."
Trump busted for ridiculous new lie about fluorescent light bulbs
Daniel Dale, CNN's seemingly tireless Trump fact checker, has caught the president telling yet another falsehood.
As Dale writes on Twitter, the president told supporters at a rally in Battle Creek, Michigan last week that energy efficient fluorescent light bulbs are bad because you have to travel "a couple of hundred miles away" to dispose of them if they break.
Dale, however, contacted Battle Creek city officials and they informed him that "they actually have two annual collection events in Battle Creek, two in the county seat 11 miles away."
Trump and Republicans call the impeachment process unfair — but are clueless to explain why: columnist
Within the GOP ranks, the emerging narrative is that the impeachment process against President Trump is unfair, but according to Steve Benen in an op-ed for MSNBC.com, Republicans are having trouble articulating exactly what's so unfair about it.
Republicans originally claimed that it was unfair because there was no formal vote on the House floor to authorize the impeachment inquiry into Trump -- until the House did hold a vote. Then Republicans complained that there were no public impeachment committee hearings -- until the House did hold hearings. The next complaint was that Trump wasn't allowed to present a defense -- until the House invited Trump to testify, which he refused to do. That's when Republicans ran out of talking points, Benen writes.