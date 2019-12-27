Woman seeking asylum at US-Mexico border dies in US government custody

At the U.S./Mexico border in South Texas, a Congolese woman seeking political asylum died on Wednesday while in custody of the U.S. government, CBS News is reporting.

According to an official statement from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the woman arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo, Texas early Tuesday afternoon and showed up with paperwork describing a “previous medical condition.” The woman, the statement said, was “suffering from abdominal pain and had vomited” — and she was taken to a local hospital, where she was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“The subject’s health declined rapidly, and she passed away at the hospital,” according to the CBP spokesperson.

The woman, CBS News reported, was traveling with her husband and two children — both of whom were released.