2020 will bring ‘the death of the GOP as we know it’: Dem pollster Stan Greenberg

Published

52 mins ago

on

Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg isn’t just predicting President Donald Trump will lose his reelection campaign this year — he thinks that 2020 will bring “the death of the GOP as we know it.”

During an interview with The Nation’s Jon Wiener on his podcast “Start Making Sense,” Greenberg argued that Trump has proven so divisive that he has driven suburban women out of the Republican Party and into the arms of Democrats.

“He’s driven out the secular conservatives, the moderates,” he said.

He also said that the 2020 Democratic nominee was unlikely to repeat the mistakes of Hillary Clinton’s campaign “declined to make working people center stage.”

He then predicted that Trump will come to regret his constant hyping of the record stock market, as the rise in the Dow is completely irrelevant to the fortunes of the average American.

“President Trump… will be defeated… talking up how good the economy is and how good wages are,” he said. “No — there are big structural changes that demand change.”

Turning to his own polling data, Greenberg said that he’s been seeing a surprising increase in political engagement since the 2018 midterm elections that he says is uncommon historically and that he says bodes well for the 2020 campaign.

“People have become more engaged, more consolidated behind the Democrats,” he said. “More pro-immigration every day, more pro-government.”

Listen to the whole interview at this link.

