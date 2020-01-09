Quantcast
Connect with us

A former Trump aide actually welcomed Iran’s attacks on US troops: ‘This president will unleash holy hell’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sebastian Gorka, who served in the Trump administration over a seven month period in 2017, vowed that America would unleash “holy hell” against Iran for retaliating against the ordered killing of Qassem Soleimani.

“They chose the wrong time with the wrong president,” Gorka said while appearing on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network. “This president will unleash holy hell on that regime — not against the people of Persia but against the murderous mullahs that have created a theocratic dictatorship that is a pariah and the greatest sponsor of state terrorism in the world today.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He later added that “now everyone who is alive, breathing and has a pulse should know what Iran is and how it has to be dealt with — and that’s exactly what Donald Trump, the 45th commander in chief of the United States, will do.”

Earlier in the interview, Gorka described Iran’s retaliation as “a massive miscalculation by the Iranian regime.” He argued that Americans should nonetheless “welcome what they have decided to do, because now they have done in the open what they have been doing against us and our friends for decades in the asymmetric warfare domain.”

According to Gorka, Iran has “used proxies because they are cowards. They have slunk around six continents of the world using terrorist weapons, bombs against innocent people, IEDs against our service men and women.”

The former Trump adviser concluded, “Now there can be no question that Iran is a threat to American national security. You don’t have to be an expert in terrorism or irregular warfare to know that Iran is an imminent danger to our country, to our citizens, to our servicemen and women.”

Gorka’s words were similar to those of Fox News host Sean Hannity, who on Tuesday said that Iran is “going to get hit hard. Their hostility will now be met with the full force of the greatest, most advanced, most sophisticated military this world has ever seen. As a former CIA station chief Dan Hoffman pointed out: Any hostile action by Iran would be regime suicide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gorka has positioned himself as an expert on Islam in the past, despite lacking expertise. When he began teaching at Marine Corps University in 2014, it was revealed that his academic chair was funded by a major Republican Party donor and Heritage Foundation chairman to whom he was related by marriage. (That donor, Thomas Saunders III, claimed he did not advocate for Gorka.) Gorka’s lectures were controversial, because he reportedly “made a difficult and complex situation simple and confirmed the officers’ prejudices and assumptions.” Around this same time, he became a regular talking head for Fox News and was eventually offered a job at Breitbart by Steve Bannon.

The former Trump adviser has courted controversy because of his connection to Vitézi Rend, a Hungarian far-right group that is sympathetic to Nazi goals. Gorka has sworn a lifetime loyalty oath to the group and has other connections to Hungarian far-right and nationalist organizations, including some with avowedly anti-Semitic and racist beliefs.

You can watch more below via Twitter:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Are you for a real trial or a fake trial’: MSNBC panel tells locals to demand answers from Senators

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is being paused as Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to allow for any witnesses to be called. But in an MSNBC panel Wednesday, the panel agreed that one way to fix the problem is by local reporters and constituents probing endangered Republican Senators to answer whether they would support a fair trial or a fake trial.

Host Lawerence O'Donnell said that it's clear McConnell has no intention of negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) or Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he has the votes to proceed without any witnesses. Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) agreed that he supports a fake trial without witness, claiming he supports the "Bill Clinton rules," where a slate of witnesses had already testified in the House under oath. The Senate then voted whether to hear them again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson pens 11 new rules for Republicans who have decided to worship Donald Trump as their God

Published

4 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Former Republican Rick Wilson unleashed an epic rant against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Wednesday night. As part of the mockery of the South Carolina Senator, Wilson outlined new rules for Republican officials to follow under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who he called "Sniffles The Clown."

"The assertion by Lindsay Graham that today’s bizarre performance by Sniffles The Clown was on par with 'Tear Down This Wall' is part of the Saddamification of the GOP," said Wilson.

"What are the new rules?" he asked.

Never be the first guy to stop clapping when Trump speaks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Shiite militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting US forces: Officials told members of Congress

Published

6 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

A new report from the Daily Beast explained that the officials that briefed members of Congress Wednesday revealed that there is a fear Shiite militias in Iraq could attack United States military forces.

In multiple briefings, elected members in both chambers of Congress were told it might be more likely because Qassem Suleimani has a greater strategic influence.

"One of the sources said concerns include the possibility that the militias may try to avenge Suleimani's death by targeting U.S. troops," the report said. "Another said Soleimani acted as 'somewhat of a check' on the militias, and that no other Iranian official has the same ability to keep them from operating without a strategy."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image