Quantcast
Connect with us

A lot of towns have been left holding the bag for Trump rally costs

Published

2 hours ago

on

WASHINGTON— When President Donald Trump left Minneapolis after holding a rally there in October, he left behind a billof $542,000.That’s what local taxpayers paid for extra police protection, security…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Michael Bloomberg to launch national Jewish voter coalition in Florida

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

New Darrell Issa campaign ad calls attention to opponent’s sexuality — and gets pushback from Republicans

Published

25 mins ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham’s past words about the Clinton trial used to contradict key GOP Trump defense

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 25, 2020

By

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., one of the legislators chosen by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be an impeachment manager, cited a 1999 speech delivered by Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to make the case that "high crimes" warranting impeachment are not limited to violations of criminal code — a key Republican talking point.

This article first appeared on Salon.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image