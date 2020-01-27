Adoption offers pour in for grouchy feline famously dubbed ‘world’s worst cat’
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A grouchy feline dubbed the “world’s worst cat” is quickly becoming the world’s most popular, as people vie to adopt her and media outlets from around the world compete for interview…
Washington Post reporter suspended after tweeting article about Kobe Bryant rape allegation
On Sunday, Kobe Bryant — basketball icon, Philadelphia native, fluent Italian speaker and retired member of the Los Angeles Lakers — was killed in a helicopter crash in his adopted home of Southern California along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Washington Post reporter Felicia Sonmez, following Bryant’s death, tweeted a link to a Daily Beast article discussing Bryant’s 2003 rape case. And the Post has suspended Sonmez, according to Managing Editor Tracy Grant.
Bio-methane from cow manure could be a ‘new gold rush’ on the farm
Beijing reports capital’s first death from coronavirus
Beijing authorities on Monday reported the Chinese capital's first death from a new deadly virus that has rapidly spread across the country, killing more than 80 people and causing global alarm.
The victim was a 50-year-old man who had visited the central city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, on January 8 and developed a fever after returning to Beijing seven days later, the city's health commission said.
He went to a hospital on January 21 and died on Monday of respiratory failure, the commission said.A total of 80 of more than 2,700 cases have been recorded in the Chinese capital of 20 million people.
The authorities have enacted sweeping travel restrictions across the country in a desperate bid to stop the virus from spreading further.