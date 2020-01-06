Afghan ambassador steps down as peace talks break down with Taliban leaders

The American ambassador to Afghanistan is stepping down, effective immediately, as the U.S. is trying to negotiate a peace agreement with the Taliban.

It’s not clear where John Bass would be reassigned within the State Department, but a department official speaking on the condition of anonymity said ambassadors typically serve only one year in Kabul due to the stressful conditions of that position, reported the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bass had publicly signaled last year that he was leaving soon, but he will depart the position right away, as the Trump administration continues trying to strike a peace deal.

Taliban officials and American diplomats were close to announcing terms of a cease-fire in recent weeks, but that agreement has fallen apart.

Bass will be replaced by Ross Wilson, a retired career ambassador who was previously served as the top American diplomat in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

2/3 My earnest hope is for leaders and citizens across this country to find strength in unity, put aside their differences, and work together to negotiate a political settlement with the Taliban. Afghans and this beautiful country deserve nothing less. — John R. Bass (@USAmbKabul) January 6, 2020