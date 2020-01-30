Alan Dershowitz buried alive after whining his impeachment comments on the Senate floor were ‘willfully distorted’

Former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz took to Twitter on Thursday morning to argue that his comments on the Senate floor were being misconstrued after his defense of Donald Trump during the impeachment trial was widely derided.

It didn’t go well.

Defending Donald Trump, Dershowitz claimed, “Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” he said. “And if a president does something, which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment.”

Despite that quote being broadcast to the entire country — where it was widely derided — the attorney now claims, “Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come,” before adding, “They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest.”

Twitter users begged to differ. See below:

They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

We played the video. You’re starting to reverse yourself hourly rather than just every few years. — Elie Honig (@eliehonig) January 30, 2020

The walk-back begins! — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 30, 2020

Stop pretending it’s the 1950’s. News is real time. The whole world watched those words fall from your mouth in the full context as you spoke them. — 🦋🌊Shakey Shell🌊🦋🇳🇿 (@nz_quakegirl) January 30, 2020

Nope. I heard, real time, EXACTLY what you said. You exonerated any sitting president of any thing constituting impeachment as long a he THOUGHT it was in the public’s interest. This will be your legacy. Defending a fascist and alignment with a CHILD sex trafficker. — My soap box is purple (@jojob005) January 30, 2020

.. How are they “distorting” your answers when they’re quoting you directly? Wow you’re a horrible lawyer. — ❤️Manda Resists❤️ (@ScarredEclipse) January 30, 2020

You do know that the hearings are televised, and that the Senate controls the camera, right? You really are an embarrassment to the legal profession…. and to the human race, Capt. Underpants.#ImpeachmentHearings — L. Murdock (@murdock_l) January 30, 2020

You have absolutely no clue what you have done to America yesterday. I still can’t believe it. Never will. — 🌊Tronald Dump🌊 physically sick of 45* (@studentsfordemo) January 30, 2020

I watched it all. You absolutely said it. — Dara Does Deep State ⚖️ (@daralynn13) January 30, 2020

You’re a liar, a perv, and a comical carnival barker.

But at lease you also suck at being a lawyer. — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 30, 2020

Actually it’s even worse you said If Anyone running for public office believes their winning is in the national interest it’s ok. So now we are going with what people BELIEVE and not based in facts. #WeWantWitnesess — iBleedBlue🆘 (@DreaRene29) January 30, 2020

Here is the video, @AlanDersh. What part of your answer are you now denying? https://t.co/yXII7YmFqb — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 30, 2020

I tuned in. You and the rest of President Trump/@realDonaldTrump Team made the House Managers look less competent than the castaways in Gilligan’s Island. pic.twitter.com/EfLHLqcXXF — Leslie Eastman (@Mutnodjmet) January 30, 2020

