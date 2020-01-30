Alan Dershowitz’s former student points out a fact about Nixon that ‘completely demolishes’ his defense of Trump
In an article published at the Washington Post this Thursday, Elizabeth Holtzman, who represented New York’s 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1973 to 1981 as a Democrat, declared Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz to be “flat-out wrong in his assertion that abuse of power is not a basis for impeachment.” Dershowitz also happens to be Holtzman’s former professor at Harvard Law School.
“His position contradicts his own prior views, as well as the views of almost all legal scholars, something that Dershowitz himself admits,’ Holtzman writes. “Just as important, his assertion flies in the face of the articles of impeachment voted against President Richard M. Nixon by the House Judiciary Committee — of which I was a member — in 1974. These articles did not charge Nixon with a crime, a fact Dershowitz willfully ignores.”
Holtzman isn’t surprised that Dershowitz is trying to “sweep the Nixon precedent under the rug,” since it “completely demolishes his argument that a president may be impeached only for a criminal act.” For Dershowitz to disregard that precedent and pretend it doesn’t exist makes no sense, since it’s the consensus of legal scholars that the work of the Judiciary Committee against Nixon is the “gold standard.”
“Even today, the Nixon precedent remains valid and powerful,” she writes, adding that the Senate “should not fall into the trap of Dershowitz’s fallacious arguments.”
Read her full piece over at The Washington Post.
McConnell recently received major donations from Trump’s impeachment lawyers
One of President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises of 2016 was to “drain the swamp” — in other words, aggressively fight against cronyism and blatant conflicts of interest in U.S. politics. But several members of Trump’s impeachment defense team, the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting, have made generous campaign contributions to one of the president’s most prominent allies: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is up for reelection this year.
CNN
‘Irresponsible and ludicrous’: Scholar cited by Dershowitz obliterates his argument in favor of Trump’s acquittal
Harvard Law School professor Nikolas Bowie has frequently been cited by Trump attorney and fellow Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz in his arguments at the president's Senate impeachment trial.
However, CNN on Thursday invited Bowie on the air to ask what he made of Dershowitz's arguments in favor of acquitting the president -- and he quickly labeled them "irresponsible and ludicrous."
First, Bowie knocked down Dershowitz's argument that the president cannot be impeached for "abuse of power" because it does not constitute a crime.
"Abuse of power is a crime," he said. "There are people around the country that have been convicted of it recently. It's a crime that's existed since the country was founded and it's a criminal offense."
Air France suspends all flights to mainland China over coronavirus outbreak until February 9
Air France announced on Thursday it will suspend all its scheduled flights to and from mainland China until Feb 9, the latest reaction in response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.
Air France previously suspended its flights to and from the Chinese town of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, on Jan 22, and the suspension remains in effect until further notice.
“Customers with a booking to or from China for departures on or before February 29, 2020, may change their flight until May 31, 2020, or request a refund, at no extra cost”, the airline said in a statement.