Alan Dershowitz’s ‘sleight of hand’ Trump defenses blown to bits by legal analyst

On Monday, as former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz delivered his defenses of President Donald Trump to the Senate, legal analyst Elie Mystal fact-checked and debunked his “sleight of hand” arguments in real time:

All right let’s do this: Sleight of hand #1: Dersh says he will analyze why the Framers chose the words they did as “the sole criteria for impeachment.” Nope, nothing in the doc says “SOLE CRITERIA.” That’s a trick he learned from FedSoc, requiring textual fealty. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #2: Dersh is saying that you need a stated crime. That’s the opposite of the position he’s taken his whole career until five seconds ago. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #3: His throwing out a lot of things that sound like historical “fact” to establish his credibility. He’s trying to make the Senators think that he is smarter and more learned than they. Almost every “fact” he’s stated thus far, is irrelevant. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

People do this all the time when talking about sports: “Honus Wagner, Cal Ripiken, Derek Jeter, these are all shortstops! GREAT ones. You might not know all these shortstops, but they ARE! I know shortstops and… Eli Manning is NO SHORTSTOP!” — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #4: Dersh says that he’s not implying that the Senate is not “legally bound” to the arguments that impeachment requires a crime. FOLKS, DERSH JUST GAVE AWAY THE WHOLE GAME. If the Senate, in it’s power, is not legally bound to find a crime, THEN A CRIME IS UNNECESSARY. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Literally EVERYTHING he says going forward is just a fancy show. He gave you the ANSWER right up top: the Senate CAN impeach for any reason they want to. The question is only if they want to.

It has NOTHING TO DO with the finding of a crime. Game set match. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

For those playing along at home, they do this on the bar exam ALL THE TIME. They’ll give you this very long fact pattern. The *answer* will be in the very first sentence. But they’ll spend a whole page trying to distract you from the answer they gave you RIGHT UP TOP. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Dersh: For Congress to ignore the words of the Constitution itself, would place Congress about the law. Again, Dersh JUST TOLD YOU that Congress can do just that. You’re just supposed to forget that as he continues talking. #ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #5: This is more a FedSoc thing than a Dersh thing. See when the FedSoc wants the Constitution to say something it doesn’t say: they use what Framers said BEFORE they put in the language, and argue that the actual text INCLUDES that larger conversation about the text. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

So, you can see, in this way, the originalists can make the Constitution say whatever they want it to say. The can change whether the text is INCLUSIVE of larger debates, or EXCLUSIVE, depending on which way fits the Republican agenda as they need it to. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #6: Dersh makes the baseless claim that the inclusion of “other high crimes and misdemeanors” does NOT include “abuse of power.”

He’s got no historical evidence that “abuse of power” was specifically excluded by the Framers. Because, of course they excluded no such thing. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #7: He’s arguing that the inclusion of non-criminal language to support impeachment (Which, AGAIN, DERSH ADMITS THAT NON-CRIMINAL REASONS EXIST IN THE CONSTITUTION TO REMOVE A POTUS), was only for mental or physical incapacity.

Evidence? Lol, it’s Derh y’all. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

I feel like I’m being forced to take an issue-spotter, live, and at rapid speed. I’ve basically had nightmares about this. With @ewarren giving me a grade at the end. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #8: Dersh is trying to parse… the jurisdiction of the court of impeachment from… the grounds for impeachment itself. His argument only works if you think there is SPACE between what the House can impeach FOR, and what the Senate can convict for. Which there ISN’T. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

All right, well here’s something: UNLIKE STARR… Dershowtiz at least admits his hypocrisy. He says that he hadn’t “researched” impeachment thoroughly enough when he spoke about the Clinton impeachment. One only imagines what new thing he’ll research for his next defendant. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #9: Omg, he’s talking about the rule of lenity. Okay peeps, this is an OLD standard of interpretation that says, basically, “tie goes to the defendant.” If we still applied this rule today, we’d have to release more prisoners than I can estimate. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Basically, we get out of “lenity” today by striking laws that are not sufficiently *definite* by ruling them unconstitutional as to vagueness. I imagine that Dersh would LIKE to say Impeachment is unconstitutionally vague, but he can’t so… lenity. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #10: Dersh is making an argument for why Abuse of Power should NOT be grounds for impeachment. Because basically, it can be used politically. Maybe, but of import here, Abuse of Power IS ground for impeachment, whether Dersh thinks it’s a good idea or not. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Dersh is arguing motive, like a good criminal defense attorney. Unfortunately for Dersh, @realDonaldTrump actually told us his motive. On the call, he asked for an investigation into his political rivals. Motive established, counselor. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #11: NOW Dersh is arguing that even if Abuse of Power is impeachable, ordering a quid pro quo is okay.

And then he gives a bad analogy, and says quid pro quo alone is not an abuse of power. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

“Nothing in the Bolton revelations would rise to the level of abuse of power.” … this is just wrong. He’s wrong, because tying a quid pro quo to FOREIGN ELECTION INTERFERENCE, is the abuse of power.#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

International deal making: not an abuse of power.

International election interference: clearly an abuse of power. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #12: He’s back to maladministration, arguing that when it was rejected, they also rejected abuse of power. He’s got nothing here. He keeps saying it together as if repetition makes it so, but he’s got no quote or, PRECEDENT, saying that abuse of power is not impeachable. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

“By expressly rejecting maladministration, they implicitly rejected abuse.” Again, he hasn’t come CLOSE to establishing that using any legal means: precedents, texts, nothing. He’s using the word “implicit” to serve the function of “take my word for it.” — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #13: He’s naming all these things that the President might be impeached for (tweets, policies) and saying that this is the danger of “standardless impeachment.” YEAH BUT, he’s not being impeach FOR A TWEET now is he, Dersh. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

This, per usual, is the intellectually soft “slippery-slope” argument. Let’s just name some other random things that *could* happen (but won’t) if we do this ONE thing that clearly should happen. Slippery slope arguments deserve C’s. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #14: “abuse of power and obstruction of congress are so far from what the Founders intended…” You’ll notice that this is the first time he’s mentioned the obstruction charge. He doesn’t even have an argument for obstruction, he’s just roping it in there. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

I mean, he’s just spent an hour trying to explain why Abuse of Power isn’t what the founders thought, but has spent no time explaining why the violation of separation of power INHERENT in the obstruction of Congress charge, should also not be in there. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Dersh is just out here *really* counting on people being slower and dumber than he is. And I’m just not. I’ve seen all these tricks before. The game moves slower when you can see the laces spinning on the ball. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #15: Dersh is complaining that because his arguments have been roundly rejected by nearly everybody with standing, people should take his arguments seriously. My four year old asks me to do this all the time. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Sleight #16: Dersh says that he would be making the same Constitutional arguments regardless of party. YES. HE’S A CRIMINAL DEFENSE ATTORNEY. He would be making the arguments ON BEHALF OF THE ALLEGED CRIMINAL. This is such a dumb argument. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Like… I WOULD BE FAT WHETHER I WAS A WHITE MAN OR A BLACK MAN… Because I like TACOS. I’M A TACO EATER. I DO NOT LET THE COLOR OF MY SKIN AFFECT MY LOVE OF TACOS! — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

I will close with what Dershowitz said 50 minutes before he stopped talking: https://t.co/kdQU9py4X3 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Dershowitz admitted that THE SENATE is not bound to the legal interpretation that impeachment requires a crime. Literally, EVERYTHING he said after that was an dedicated attempt to obscure that torpedo he took to his own argument almost as soon as he began it. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020