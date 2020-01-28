Amazon employees cite ‘moral responsibility’ to speak out on climate — despite risk of losing their jobs

On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down a critical flaw in the White House legal team's argument in defense of President Donald Trump.

"The defense team's job was essentially to [say], on the one hand, it was insufficient, there was not enough here to show the president had actually done what they said," said Coates. "And when that was really unsatisfying, given all the breadth of information, they pivoted in a way to turn to why this is a problem for the future administrations, prospectively, would be a problem for a future administration."

Coates continued: "And the big thing they are hanging their hats on now is this concept of vagueness, the idea of, look, if you're going to look at impeachment as this extraordinary power, it's got to have the power to deter. Well, it can't do that if it's a general concept of wrongdoing, or if you're using the phrase of, you can't have the president above the law, well then Congress, you can't be above the law and not give some enumerated factors to show how someone could violate abuse of power or concepts in that."