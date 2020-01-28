Amazon employees cite ‘moral responsibility’ to speak out on climate — despite risk of losing their jobs
More than 350 Amazon employees defied a company ban on unapproved external communications to call out what they see as the retail and technology giant’s still-inadequate approach to the climate crisis…
John Bolton is ‘annoyed as hell’ at how Trump is coming after him: former RNC chairman
Former National Security Advisor John Bolton is angry with the White House after Trump supporters lashed out at him after The New York Times published excerpts from his forthcoming book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.
The book is not scheduled to be released until March 17, but is already at #10 on Amazon's bestseller list.
Trump, however, has essentially called Bolton a liar.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1221663764031905793
For analysis MSNBC's Chris Matthews interviewed form Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele.
CNN
White House lawyers ‘failed wholeheartedly’ to address the obstruction charge: Ex-prosecutor
On CNN Tuesday, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates broke down a critical flaw in the White House legal team's argument in defense of President Donald Trump.
"The defense team's job was essentially to [say], on the one hand, it was insufficient, there was not enough here to show the president had actually done what they said," said Coates. "And when that was really unsatisfying, given all the breadth of information, they pivoted in a way to turn to why this is a problem for the future administrations, prospectively, would be a problem for a future administration."
Coates continued: "And the big thing they are hanging their hats on now is this concept of vagueness, the idea of, look, if you're going to look at impeachment as this extraordinary power, it's got to have the power to deter. Well, it can't do that if it's a general concept of wrongdoing, or if you're using the phrase of, you can't have the president above the law, well then Congress, you can't be above the law and not give some enumerated factors to show how someone could violate abuse of power or concepts in that."
CNN
CNN panel humiliates Marsha Blackburn for knocking second-hand witnesses — then blocking John Bolton
When asked by reporters this week whether they need to call witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that there was no need.
CNN noted that it was an odd statement coming from Blackburn because she complained about the Democrats' "second-hand witnesses." Yet, when given the opportunity to hear a first-hand witness could corroborate the story, Blackburn still shot it down.
"I don't think there was any stunning revelations yesterday, other than the fact that everyone in front of them had second, third or fourth-hand knowledge," Blackburn said on Fox News last November. "They did not have direct knowledge."