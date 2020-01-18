Quantcast
Amtrak conductor allegedly tried to force NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill to give up her seat — on MLK Day weekend

2 hours ago

On Friday evening Sherrilyn Ifill, the director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, tweeted about an incident on an Amtrak train she boarded in Washington, D.C. — just two days before the national holiday celebrating the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Ifill, being a prominent legal and civil rights activist, decided not to acquiesce to this demand, and the situation escalated. What happened next soon left the conductor struggling to explain her behavior to her aghast supervisor.

After several hours of silence, Amtrak ultimately issued a public apology and promised they were investigating the incident.


All the president’s grifters

29 mins ago

January 18, 2020

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

One of Donald Trump's great gifts is an instinct for surrounding himself with people who are so sleazy and lacking in credibility that when they're indicted for some scam or flip on him and reveal his abuses of power they're easy to discredit.

Lara Trump appears to mock Biden’s stutter at campaign event: ‘Let’s get the words out, Joe’

1 hour ago

January 18, 2020

President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law and campaign adviser Lara Trump appeared to mock former Vice President Joe Biden's stutter during a "Women for Trump" event Tuesday in Iowa.

This article first appeared in Salon.

"I feel kind of sad for Joe Biden," Lara Trump, who is the wife of Eric Trump, said. "I'm supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I'm like: 'Joe, can you get it out? Let's get the words out, Joe.' You kinda feel bad for him. The problem is that's their front-runner, guys, OK?"

‘Liberal hack’ attacker McSally trashed by ex-GOP lawmaker for desperation move to save her seat

2 hours ago

January 18, 2020

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP lawmaker David Jolly (R-FL) had little good to say about Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) for her attack on CNN's Manu Raju where she called the Capitol Hill reporter a "liberal hack."

Speaking with host Garrett Haake, Jolly was discussing multiple incumbent Republican senators who may go down in the 2020 election with Donald Trump at the top of the ticket, when he was asked about McSally who was just appointed to her seat by Arizona's governor after just losing a run for Arizona's other Senate seat in 2018.

Asked about embattled Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and McSally, Jolly explained the two lawmakers are scuffling to hang onto their seats.

Continue Reading
 
 