Amtrak conductor allegedly tried to force NAACP’s Sherrilyn Ifill to give up her seat — on MLK Day weekend

On Friday evening Sherrilyn Ifill, the director-counsel of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund, tweeted about an incident on an Amtrak train she boarded in Washington, D.C. — just two days before the national holiday celebrating the legacy of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

.@Amtrak I’m being asked to leave my seat on train 80 which I just boarded in D.C. There are no assigned seats on this train. The conductor has asked me to leave my seat because she has”other people coming who she wants to give this seat.” Can you please explain? — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ifill, being a prominent legal and civil rights activist, decided not to acquiesce to this demand, and the situation escalated. What happened next soon left the conductor struggling to explain her behavior to her aghast supervisor.

@Amtrak update. I will preface this by saying that I love Amtrak. I am a regular customer. I returned to Amtrak even after suffering a concussion and broken collarbone in the Philadelphia derailment of 188 in 2015. So this incident will not sour me on using this impt public rail. https://t.co/fCtXIMqXMd — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

But this was truly bizarre. I left the train at Baltimore and called over the lead conductor and the agent/conductor who attempted to remove me from my seat. I laid it out. She mow said “she wanted to keep empty seats at the front.” Me: “oh so there were no “special passengers.” — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I laid out the facts and made clear that I know thst it is absolutely contrary to policy and unacceptable to pick one passenger from an unassigned seat and demand she move. Lead conductor (man) just has his mouth open. The woman agent/conductor now drops her head. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At the point I said I was getting off in Baltimore – the next stop is on the train – she should have known that she had totally screwed up and apologized. Instead “follow me. I’ve found a seat for you.” Lead conductor admits he has no explanation and apologizes. I get his name. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

She is looking frankly, unwell. I will deal officially with @Amtrak on Monday which, up to this moment still has not DM’d me or responded. So, that’s actually my concern at this point. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

What really disturbs me is how someone with this authority can just entirely make up something so ridiculous and approach a customer in this way. I did wonder when she was carrying on – how far will I take this? And the immediate answer in my mind was “all the way.” — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

After several hours of silence, Amtrak ultimately issued a public apology and promised they were investigating the incident.