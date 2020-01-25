Amy Klobuchar wins endorsement in first in the nation primary from the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) received a big endorsement on Saturday evening when her 2020 bid was endorsed by the New Hampshire Union Leader newspaper.

“If there is to be any realistic challenge to Trump in November, the Democratic nominee needs to have a proven and substantial record of accomplishment across party lines, an ability to unite rather than divide, and the strength and stamina to go toe-to-toe with the Tweeter-in-Chief,” the newspaper wrote. “That would be U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. She is sharp and witty, with a commanding understanding of both history and the inner workings of Capitol Hill.”

“Trump doesn’t want to face her. He is hoping for Bernie, Biden, Buttigieg or Warren. Each has weaknesses, whether of age, inexperience or a far-left agenda that thrills some liberals but is ripe for exploitation in a mainstream general election,” the newspaper wrote.

“But can a woman be elected President? We say of course, the right woman can and should be. By choosing Amy Klobuchar, New Hampshire primary voters can go a long way to proving it,” the newspaper argued.

The editorial was signed by editor-at-large Joe McQuaid and publisher Brendan McQuaid.

The announcement came hours after the Des Moines Register in Iowa endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)