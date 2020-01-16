Quantcast
Connect with us

Another fatality in China from SARS-linked virus as mysterious illness spreads to third Asian country

Published

1 min ago

on

A second person has died in China from a mysterious SARS-linked virus that has stricken dozens and appeared in two other Asian countries, officials said.

Local authorities said a 69-year-old man died on Wednesday in Wuhan, the central Chinese city believed to be the epicentre of an outbreak of a coronavirus from the same family as the deadly SARS pathogen.

The outbreak has caused alarm because of the link with SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 41 people have been hit with pneumonia linked to the new virus in China, prompting authorities in Hong Kong to step up detection measures, including temperature checkpoints for inbound travellers.

The Wuhan health commission said 12 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, while five others were in serious condition.

The man who died had become sick on December 31 and his condition worsened on January 4, with pulmonary tuberculosis and multiple organ functions damaged, the commission said.

Two other cases have been detected — in Thailand and Japan — with health managers in both countries saying the patients had visited Wuhan prior to their hospitalisations.

Authorities in Wuhan said a seafood market was the centre of the outbreak. It was closed on January 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

No human-to-human transmission of the virus behind the Wuhan outbreak has been confirmed so far, but the health commission has said the possibility “cannot be excluded”.

Cases outside China

A World Health Organization (WHO) doctor has said that it would not be surprising if there was “some limited human-to-human transmission, especially among families who have close contact with one another”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WHO said Thursday that “much remains to be understood about the new coronavirus”.

Not enough was known about it to “draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted,” a statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wuhan health commission said one man who had been diagnosed worked at Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, but his wife, who also had the virus, reported “no history of exposure” at the facility.

The woman diagnosed in Thailand had not reported visiting the seafood market, the WHO said on Tuesday. She was reported to be in stable condition earlier this week.

The patient in Japan, who was released from hospital, had also not visited the market. Japanese officials said it was possible that the man had been in contact with a person infected with the virus while in Wuhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a Level 1 “Watch” alert for travellers to Wuhan, saying they should practise normal precautions and avoid contact with animals and sick people.

Online censorship

The increase in fatalities from the mysterious disease also comes as China prepares for its busiest travel season of the year, when millions of people take buses, trains and planes for Lunar New Year next week.

China has not announced any travel restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the second death was reported, online discussion spread in China over the severity of the Wuhan coronavirus — and how much information the government is hiding from the public.

Several complained about censorship of online posts, while others made comparisons to 2003, when Beijing drew criticism from the WHO for under-reporting the number of SARS cases.

“Scarier than panic is treating something too lightly,” wrote a Chinese web-user on Weibo, the country’s Twitter-like social media platform.

“It’s so strange,” wrote another, citing the overseas cases in Japan and Thailand. “They all have Wuhan pneumonia cases but we don’t apart from Wuhan — is that scientific?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laurence Tribe predicts how John Roberts — his former student — will rule on impeachment witnesses

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

The man who taught Constitutional Law to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts expects him to vote to allow witnesses if he needs to cast a tie-breaking vote while presiding over President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

Prof. Laurence Tribe was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on Thursday. In addition to having argued three-dozen cases before the highest court, Tribe has taught at Harvard Law for 50 years and even taught the chief justice.

"What do you expect and what are you hoping to see in your former student presiding over this trial, Chief Justice Roberts?" O'Donnell asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Lev Parnas reveals to Maddow how Trump tried to fire Ambassador Yovanovitch ‘four or five times’ — but failed

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Lev Parnas revealed to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump repeatedly attempted to fire then-Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch -- but failed.

Parnes says Trump tried "four or five times" according to Parnas.

Parnas, who is under federal indictment, described a meeting at Trump Tower -- attended by Donald Trump, Jr. -- where the president ordered the firing of the ambassador.

The indicted Rudy Giuliani associate says both Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then-National Security Advisor John Bolton both refused to fire Yovanovitch.

He said, "they couldn't get it done" and so they started the public smear campaign against the ambassador to make it easier for her to be removed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lindsey Graham joins Devin Nunes in being implicated by Lev Parnas during Maddow interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

The list of prominent Republicans implicated by Lev Parnas grew on Thursday as MSNBC's Rachel Maddow aired the second half of her exclusive interview.

On Wednesday, Parnas implicated Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA). Plus former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is Trump's private attorney.

On Thursday, Parnas implicated former Energy Secretary Rick Perry. And then Sen. Lindsey Grahm (R-SC) was added to the list.

Graham has been one of Trump's most passionate supporters on Capitol Hill, even though he had basically the exact opposite views on impeachment during Bill Clinton's Senate trial when Graham was an impeachment manager.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image