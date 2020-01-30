As states prepare for disasters, they acknowledge things will also get worse
WASHINGTON — State lawmakers across the country are calling for huge investments to mitigate the effects of wildfires, flooding, hurricanes, droughts and other natural disasters made more devastating …
Impeachment experts argue Democrats should let Hunter Biden testify in exchange for John Bolton
As the U.S. Senate continues to debate the possibility of witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Thursday, two prominent experts are making the case that Democrats should allow testimony from former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden in exchange for compelling Trump's former National Security Adviser John Bolton to speak under oath about what he knows.
American political reporter and author Elizabeth Drew, who covered and published a book about Watergate, wrote in an op-ed for the New York Times Wednesday that Senate Democrats trading Hunter Biden, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, for Bolton "might well be highly valuable—for the country."
‘He’s very emotional’: Jim Inhofe warns Senate to consider feelings of ‘human being’ John Bolton
Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma worried on Thursday that Democrats are not taking enough time to consider the feelings of former National Security Adviser John Bolton, whose potential testimony is at issue in the Senate.
“Right now, he’s very emotional about this," Inhofe said. "He is a human being so he does have sensitives.”
“It’s a matter of the the real motive of the side of the House prosecutors to string this thing out interminably," the senator added.
Senators are expected to vote on Friday on whether Bolton will testify in the impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump.
McConnell recently received major donations from Trump’s impeachment lawyers
One of President Donald Trump’s main campaign promises of 2016 was to “drain the swamp” — in other words, aggressively fight against cronyism and blatant conflicts of interest in U.S. politics. But several members of Trump’s impeachment defense team, the Louisville Courier Journal is reporting, have made generous campaign contributions to one of the president’s most prominent allies: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is up for reelection this year.