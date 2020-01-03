‘Astonishingly stupid decision’: Trump slammed for briefing ‘his golf buddy’ but not Congress before Soleimani killing

In the wake of the US military airstrikes that killed a top Iranian commander in Iraq, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling on the Trump administration to immediately brief lawmakers on the details.

In a statement, Pelosi said the killing of Qassem Soleimani was carried out without an “authorization for use of military force” against Iran and without the consultation of Congress.

“The full Congress must be immediately briefed on this serious situation and on the next steps under consideration by the Administration, including the significant escalation of the deployment of additional troops to the region,” Pelosi said.

But as CNN’s Kaitlan Collins points out, one loyal Trump ally was briefed on the strike, namely GOP Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was seen at Mar-a-Lago on Monday and Tuesday, says on Fox News, ‘I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida.'” Collins tweeted this Friday.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was seen at Mar-a-Lago on Monday and Tuesday, says on Fox News, “I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 3, 2020

Some wondered by Graham was briefed and not Congress:

Sorry – the President briefed his golf buddy and not the Gang of 8? — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) January 3, 2020

Also astonishing because speaker of the House was clearly not briefed. — Jeff Jacobs (@jeffjacobs79) January 3, 2020

So Lindsey Graham also thumbed his nose at protocol and the proper channels, as Mr Trump began what may indeed become a deadly and long term war? — baseballismyhappyplace (@Floor_model) January 3, 2020

And Graham didn’t feel the need for other senators to know? — Leslie (@LeslieK0228) January 3, 2020

Graham isn’t in the chain of command to know this before others in Congress. — lauritz larsen (@larssolarsen) January 3, 2020

Mar-a-Lago, the most cyber-insecure, spy-filled location in the US, is where EVERYONE got “briefed”? No Gang of 8 here. pic.twitter.com/146bq3T0Gv — Nolite (@deiustitiaadrem) January 3, 2020

It’s a daily disregard for protocol and rule of law. There is no one to hold them accountable except for We the People. Vote every last one of them out! — ℓιѕå🌊 (@CoQueenBee) January 3, 2020

Consulting Graham but not Pelosi before making this astonishingly stupid decision is not unexpected but it's unacceptable. — Crista Anne (@pinkness) January 3, 2020