At Oprah’s wellness extravaganza, Amy Schumer talks pot, poop and performance anxiety
There were gobs of uplift packed into “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus” at Spectrum Center — so much so, that at times the event almost felt like a send-up of a women’s empowerment workshop.A …
GOP’s Mark Meadows sputters as he clashes with CNN reporter over allowing witnesses at Trump’s trial
Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash this Wednesday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) acknowledged that he's now one of the newest members of President Trump's defense team and pushed back on questions surrounding the Republicans' resistance to calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, saying that Democrats' desire to call witnesses this late in the game is indicative that their case is not as "indisputable" as they think.
"You don't impeach a president and then go on a fishing expedition in the Senate," Meadows said. "It's just not the way our Constitution is set up."
Trump makes bizarre statement about protecting the inventor of the wheel in rambling interview
President Donald Trump on Wednesday made a bizarre statement about needing to protect the intellectual property of famous American inventors -- including, apparently, the person who invented the wheel thousands of years ago.
During an interview with CNBC while at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the president was asked about what he made of the success of electric car company Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk.
"Well, you have to give him credit," Trump replied. "I spoke to him very recently, and he's also doing the rockets, he likes rockets, and, uh, he does good at rockets too... And I was worried about him because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our geniuses. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison, and we have to protect all of these people that, uh, came up with, originally, the light bulb and the wheel, and all of these things."