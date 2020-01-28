Australia to quarantine Wuhan evacuees on asylum-seeker island
Australia plans to evacuate its citizens from the epicentre of the deadly virus outbreak in China and quarantine them on an island normally used to detain asylum seekers, according to proposals unveiled Wednesday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “vulnerable” Australians — including children and the elderly — and short-term visitors to Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province would be prioritised in extraction efforts.
Officials said about 600 Australians were known to be in the area, which has been locked down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
Morrison said Australia was working with New Zealand on the operation and would seek to help Pacific nations evacuate their citizens where possible but his “first priority right now is the safety of Australians”.
“I stress there is rather a limited window here and we are moving very, very swiftly to ensure we can put this plan together and put the operation together,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
“I stress that this will be done on a last-in, first-out basis.”
Morrison said they would be held in quarantine for 14 days on Christmas Island, known for its notorious immigration detention centre used to detain asylum seekers attempting to reach Australia by boat.
“The defence forces have been tasked to identify overflow facilities where that may be necessary and also to provide whatever logistical and other support is necessary to support the operations on Christmas Island,” he added.
He also sought to downplay expectations about how many Australians could be evacuated from Wuhan.
“I want to stress that we cannot give a guarantee that this operation is able to succeed and I also want to stress very clearly that we may not be in a position if we’re able to do this on one occasion to do it on another occasion,” he said.
Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia was seeking permission from Chinese authorities to allow its citizens to depart Wuhan, with Australian consular officials travelling from Shanghai to coordinate the efforts.
Japan and the United States have already evacuated hundreds of citizens from Wuhan.
The virus, which is believed to have originated in a market trading in wild animals in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected nearly 6,000 people in China and killed more than 130.
More than 50 million people have been locked down in and around Wuhan in a bid by authorities to stop an infection that has since spread to more than 15 countries.
Five people in Australia have been treated for the virus and are said to be in a stable condition. There have so far been no confirmed cases in Australia of human-to-human transmission.
US House votes to warn China against meddling in Dalai Lama succession
The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to authorize sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere in the process of determining the Dalai Lama's successor, raising pressure as the Tibetan spiritual leader approaches 85.
Under the legislation, Washington would freeze any US assets and ban travel to the United States of Chinese officials found to be involved in "identifying or installing" a government-approved Dalai Lama
A total of 392 lawmakers voted for the bill with 22, all of them Republicans plus one conservative independent, opposed.
The act still needs approval from the Senate, where Republican Marco Rubio has promised to lead efforts, before heading to President Donald Trump for his signature.
Pompeo takes on growing rift with Brexit Britain
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London on Wednesday to salvage a post-Brexit alliance with an old friend whose defiance on China and Iran underscores Washington's diplomatic isolation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been touting the prospects of a big new trade deal with the United States that can fill the void of Britain's departure from the European Union on Friday.
But Pompeo's meetings with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Johnson on Wednesday and Thursday threatens to become a damage limitation exercise for the "special relationship".
Pompeo had been doing his best to convince Johnson that allowing China's Huawei tech giant to help build Britain's next-generation 5G network introduced a long-term security threat.
Lev Parnas will march to the Capitol on Wednesday to ‘watch the trial and speak out for witnesses’: attorney
There will be extra excitement at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial on Wednesday as indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas is expected to attempt to attend the trial.
Parnas's attorney, Joseph Bondy, asked for people to join them as they walk the half-a-mile from Union Station to the Capitol.
"Join Lev Parnas and the legal team tomorrow at 11:15 am, as we walk from Union Station to the Capitol, to watch the trial and speak out for witnesses and evidence," Bondy posted on Twitter.
Bondy has been pushing a "Let Lev Speak" message on Twitter.
