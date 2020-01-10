‘Baghdad Bob had more concern for the appearance of neutrality than Mitch McConnell’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Week this Friday, national correspondent Ryan Cooper says that when it comes to the question of whether or not President Trump tried to “blackmail Ukraine into subverting the 2020 election,” Trump is acting like a guilty person.
“Trump himself has all but admitted his guilt, saying in response to accusations that he demanded Ukraine dig up dirt on Biden that ‘[I]t’s very important to talk about corruption. if you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?'” Cooper writes. “The memorandum the White House released describing the call between Trump and Zelensky also contains an unmistakable veiled blackmail demand.”
According to Cooper, that is “unquestionably why Trump has prevented his top officials from testifying before the House impeachment inquiry.”
Cooper calls Trump the most “nakedly selfish person ever to occupy the White House,” adding it’s hard to find any examples of Trump ever taking the “slightest move to benefit anyone outside himself or his immediate family.”
He mentioned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s recent appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show where he promised to coordinate with the White House counsel in the President’s defense, as well as McConnell’s private meeting with Trump and his January 7 announcement that he is prepared to conduct the trial without any agreement with House Democrats about calling witnesses — all actions that showed “Baghdad Bob had considerably more concern for the appearance of neutrality” than McConnell.
“Any trial run by McConnell is so obviously going to be a sham that even a couple Republican senators have expressed concern about a fair process,” Cooper contends.
Read his full piece over at The Week.
2020 Election
Job creation slowdown could tarnish Trump’s economic record as he battles for reelection
America's solid job creation continued in December but at a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.
But in the final year of a decade of growing employment, hiring in 2019 slowed notably from the brisk pace seen in 2018, according to the Labor Department data.
That decline -- though not unusual in after such a long stretch of brisk hiring -- could tarnish President Donald Trump's economic record as he battles for reelection over the next 10 months.
The US jobs engine added another 145,000 new positions in December, the slowest pace in seven months and a bit short of economists' expectations.
WATCH: Trump supporter hilariously stumbles when asked to name one thing the president has done well
A supporter of President Donald Trump found himself completely tongue-tied on Thursday evening after being asked a simple question about what he believes that the president has done well in his three years in office.
In footage taken at Trump's campaign rally in Ohio, a reporter asked the Trump supporter, "What is something that you believe the president has done well?"
The supporter responded by stammering
"Uh, hmmm..." the supporter began. "Mmmmm... I... I... I'm just... I'm not really sure, I just support him."
Watch the video below.
What is something that you believe the president has done well? pic.twitter.com/UlFeaOtTVR
Breaking Banner
Roberts’ court pushed by conservative groups to keep ‘dark money’ donors from being exposed
On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to take up two cases that could have a huge bearing on the so-called "dark money" that is infecting elections with two conservative groups hoping they can keep the names of their big-money donors hidden.
According to a report from Matt Ford at The Atlantic, the conservative-leaning court headed by Chief Justice John Roberts are set to review "challenges to a California law aimed at preventing fraud among charitable organizations. Two conservative political-advocacy groups, supported by a host of other nonprofits, are trying to keep the identities of their top donors out of a registry maintained by the state attorney general’s office."