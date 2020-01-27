Bio-methane from cow manure could be a ‘new gold rush’ on the farm
The back end of a cow generates 80 pounds each day of what Dennis Haubenschild, who owns 750 of them near Princeton, Minn., refers to as a “non-depletable renewable resource.”Now, technology and polic…
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino: John Bolton is just another ‘snake’ in the liberal ‘swamp’
Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said that President Barack Obama had not done enough to clean the "swamp" in Washington, D.C. after reports said that former National Security Adviser John Bolton was aware of the president's Ukraine scheme.
According to portions of Bolton's new book obtained by The New York Times, Trump told him to withhold Ukraine aid to force the country to investigate Joe Biden and his son.
Bongino suggested to the hosts of Fox & Friends that Bolton, who was also a Fox News contributor at one time, could be part of a liberal conspiracy to bring down the president.
Taliban claims American plane ‘crashed’ in eastern Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed a US forces aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan Monday hours after a plane went down into an area controlled largely by the insurgents.
The militants claim comes as confusion continued to surround the incident, with Afghan officials and airliners denying that any of their aircraft are missing while NATO have yet to officially comment on the crash.
"An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement, adding that all the crew members onboard had been killed.Confusion also clouded the Taliban statement, however, with one version saying the plane crashed while another version said the insurgents brought down the craft.
Large swathes of rural areas in Ghazni province are controlled or under the influence of Taliban militants, making access difficult for officials.
Fox News guest calls for Obama testimony in Trump impeachment trial
A Fox News guest suggested calling former President Barack Obama to testify in his successor's impeachment trial.
David Avella, chairman of the GOPPAC organization, appeared Monday morning on "America's Newsroom" to address claims by former national security adviser John Bolton, who said in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump explicitly tied Ukraine aid to an investigation of Joe Biden.
Republican senators were reportedly blindsided by the revelations, which the White House knew about last month, and are signaling they may call Bolton to testify during the trial -- but Avella warned that would come at a cost to Democrats.