‘Bioacoustics’: Google aims AI at whales, words and well-being
Google on Tuesday provided a look at efforts to put artificial intelligence to use for good, from protecting whales to breaking language barriers.
The internet giant unveiled projects on AI work teams a week after Google chief executive Sundar Pichai urged a “proportional approach” to regulating the technology.
Among demonstrations on Tuesday was a “bioacoustics” project using AI to help scientists, governments and nonprofit groups track endangered species.
Two years ago, Google partnered with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Adminstration to track humpback whales by using AI recognize the sound of whales in audio captured by underwater microphones.
Google on Tuesday announced an alliance with environmental groups to track critically endangered killer whales in the Salish Sea using AI.
“We trained a deep neural network that automatically and immediately detects orcas and sends alerts to Canadian harbor managers,” Google said.
Another AI team showed how Google translation software that already lets smartphones serve as interpreters is being enhanced to power a new feature to transcribe what is being said in real time and provide the results in text.
“With this, your Android mobile phone will effectively turn into an almost real time translator device for long-form speech,” Google said.
Google’s AI endeavors include infusing cords, headphone cables, clothing drawstrings or other textiles with gesture-sensing capabilities that could allow electronic devices to be controlled with squeezes or twists.
Google engineers are also exploring using AI to help with medical diagnostics, such as detecting signs of cancer or eye disease in scans.
Pichai, also boss of Google’s parent company Alphabet, argued before an audience at a Brussels think tank, Bruegel, that companies like his own — an internet behemoth valued at $1 trillion — need to be given a say as governments formulate AI regulatory policy.
AI is seen as an area where developments and applications risk outpacing regulatory measures unless authorities act swiftly.
“There is no question in my mind that artificial intelligence needs to be regulated,” Pichai said, while stressing that Google wants “to offer our expertise, experience, and tools as we grapple with the inevitable tensions and trade-offs.”
Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t yet have the votes to block impeachment witnesses on Friday: report
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) reportedly told his caucus that he does not currently have the 51 Republican votes necessary to block additional witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.
This comes despite other reporting from NBC News' Geoff Bennett that McConnell was, in fact, confident he had the votes.
NEWS -- McConnell told his members that he did not yet have enough votes to be able to kill the witness vote, expected Friday, according to people familiar. Yet several 2020ers spoke, saying they're ready to move on to final vote, move on from the trial.
Trump’s team refused to answer whether they had been briefed on Bolton’s manuscript: CNN
President Donald Trump's national security advisor John Bolton submitted his manuscript to the White House for a pre-publication review by national security officials to ensure he wasn't publishing anything that was classified. It was then revealed that the White House made several copies of the manuscript and passed it around, which is how it got leaked to the press this week during the impeachment hearings.
While Trump's lawyers said that they didn't have access to the Bolton manuscript prior to the trial, they wouldn't say whether they had been briefed on the manuscript.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins reported the information from her sources that they refused to answer.
Here’s why White House lawyers didn’t want to discuss the specifics of what Trump asked Ukraine to do
Writing for the Washington Post on Tuesday, Aaron Blake pointed out a key fact about President Donald Trump's demands of Ukraine that White House defense attorneys seemed unwilling to bring up in the Senate impeachment trial.
"President Trump’s defense team on Tuesday ended an extended opening argument in which it laid out that Trump had legitimate reasons to ask Ukraine for specific investigations. But it spent almost no time vouching for the actual investigations he wanted," wrote Blake.