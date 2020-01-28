Bloomberg: A new future for Puerto Rico includes making it our 51st state
Over the last few decades, Puerto Rico has been decimated by a mounting debt crisis, failed economic policies and mismanagement, a closed naval base that has left deep environmental and health scars a…
Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia
State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report
The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.
According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.
"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.
AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.
Legal expert calls Susan Collins statement on Bolton news ‘weak tea’ – and drops bombshell: Chief Justice can issue subpoena
Former American Constitution Society president Caroline Fredrickson has some harsh words for U.S. Senator Susan Collins over the Maine Republican lawmaker's statement on the John Bolton bombshell. Fredrickson also dropped a bombshell of her own, about the powers of the Chief Justice during an impeachment trial.
"It's less than weak tea, it's not even water," Fredrickson said on MSNBC Monday morning. She was referring to Collins' remarks on news Bolton's unpublished book reveals Trump personally told the former National Security Advisor in August that he wanted to continue to withhold aid to Ukraine to extort that country into producing "dirt" on Joe Biden.