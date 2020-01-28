Quantcast
Connect with us

Bloomberg: A new future for Puerto Rico includes making it our 51st state

Published

1 min ago

on

Over the last few decades, Puerto Rico has been decimated by a mounting debt crisis, failed economic policies and mismanagement, a closed naval base that has left deep environmental and health scars a…

Read More

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump supporter Doug Collins will soon launch campaign for US Senate in Georgia

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

State Department retaliated against NPR by kicking reporter off Mike Pompeo’s plane: report

Published

10 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

The U.S. State Department appears to be retaliating against National Public Radio (NPR) after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suffered a caught-on-tape meltdown following an interview with NPR "All Things Considered" co-host Mary Louise Kelly.

According to PBS "Newshour" reporter Nick Schifrin, the State Department kicked NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen off of Pompeo's jet.

"State Department removes NPR’s Michele Kelemen from Sec. Pompeo plane--where she was scheduled for a pool radio rotation--during upcoming trip to London, Kiev," Schifrin reported.

AFP State Department correspondent Shaun Tandon blasted the move on behalf of the State Department Correspondent's Association.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Legal expert calls Susan Collins statement on Bolton news ‘weak tea’ – and drops bombshell: Chief Justice can issue subpoena

Published

17 hours ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Former American Constitution Society president Caroline Fredrickson has some harsh words for U.S. Senator Susan Collins over the Maine Republican lawmaker's statement on the John Bolton bombshell. Fredrickson also dropped a bombshell of her own, about the powers of the Chief Justice during an impeachment trial.

"It's less than weak tea, it's not even water," Fredrickson said on MSNBC Monday morning. She was referring to Collins' remarks on news Bolton's unpublished book reveals Trump personally told the former National Security Advisor in August that he wanted to continue to withhold aid to Ukraine to extort that country into producing "dirt" on Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image