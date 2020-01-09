Brazil judge yanks Netflix comedy featuring gay Christ
A judge in Brazil issued a temporary injunction Wednesday forcing Netflix to withdraw a comedy that depicts Jesus Christ in a homosexual relationship.
The film entitled “The First Temptation of Christ”, by the Brazilian production company Porta dos Fundos, came out on December 3 and drew strong criticism from conservative politicians in the mainly Catholic country, the church itself and from evangelicals.
Thousands of people signed a petition asking that it be withdrawn.
On Christmas Eve, the headquarters of the production company in Rio de Janeiro was attacked with Molotov cocktails. No one was hurt. Police said at least four men with their faces covered took part in the assault.
Judge Benedicto Abicair said Wednesday he was ordering the film yanked for now so as to calm tempers until courts can consider the broader merits of a suit against the movie brought by a Catholic association called the Don Bosco Center for Faith and Culture.
Abicair’s ruling can be appealed.
Netflix and the production company said they had not yet received the judge’s order.
Porta dos Fundos is an award-winning comedy producer founded in 2012. It garnered an international Emmy in 2018.
China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak
China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people is due to a new strain of virus from the family of pathogens that includes SARS, state media said Thursday.
The infection was first confirmed on December 31 in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million, and initially sparked fears about a resurgence of the highly contagious flu-like SARS.
It has also prompted authorities in Hong Kong -- badly hit by SARS in 2002-2003 -- to take precautionary measures, including stepping up the disinfection of trains and airplanes, including checks of passengers.
Iraq set for conflict — even if US and Iran de-escalate
Arch-foes Tehran and Washington may be temporarily calling it even after Iranian missiles targeted US forces in Iraq, but analysts predict violent instability will keep blighting Baghdad.
"Iraq will remain a zone of conflict," said Randa Slim of the Washington based Middle East Institute.
Early Wednesday, Iran launched 22 ballistic missiles at bases in Iraq hosting American and other foreign troops, in a calibrated response to the killing of a top Iranian general in a US air strike last week.
Iran warned Iraq about the raids shortly before they happened and in their immediate aftermath, foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran had concluded its "proportionate" retaliation.
Christ’s bodyguards: the men protecting the Philippines’ revered Catholic icon
Frenzied crowds, exhaustion and blazing heat were dangers bearing down on the cadre of guards who shield one of the Philippines' most revered Catholic icons from the believers desperate to touch it.
The protectors served as human shields on Thursday, as they do every year, during the procession through Manila of the historic statue of Jesus Christ that believers say grants miracles to those who touch it.
"Our safety is at risk here. Some of the devotees are very aggressive," Steve Celestino, one of the Black Nazarene icon's guards, told AFP Tuesday at a warm-up procession.
The dangers are not theoretical: during the day-long procession temperatures hover at around 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) and hundreds of thousands of believers clamber over one another to reach the statue.