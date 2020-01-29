Quantcast
Connect with us

Brexit sealed with final Brussels vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

Britain’s departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday as London returned a signed treaty and MEPs prepared to vote to ratify the divorce.

After half-of-century of sometimes awkward membership, the United Kingdom will leave the EU at midnight Brussels time on Friday.

The day began with Britain’s permanent representative — soon to be ambassador to the EU — Tim Barrow handing back the withdrawal agreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This had already been signed by Brussels’ top figures and had been sent to London for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign for the UK government.

“This step ensures that the UK has fulfilled its legal obligations regarding our exit from the EU,” his office said.

– Leaving the church –

Then Nigel Farage, leader of Britain’s Brexit Party and for two decades a thorn in Brussels’ side in the European Parliament, addressed reporters.

“At 11:00pm UK time on January 31 will leave the European Union and we pass the point of no return,” he declared at a triumphant news conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farage said he had loved playing the “pantomime villain” in the Strasbourg assembly, feeding opposition to Europe at home with theatrical YouTube clips.

But he insisted on the seriousness of Brexit, comparing its significance to Henry VIII taking Britain out of the Catholic church in 1534.

“He took us out of the Church of Rome, and we are leaving the Treaty of Rome,” he said, referring to the EU’s 1957 founding document.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the day, Farage’s colleagues in the European Parliament were to gather for a historic vote to incorporate the withdrawal agreement into EU law.

This will be the last legislative act of the 73 remaining British MEPs, and will be followed by a ceremony of farewell.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Brexit the United Kingdom will become what the EU calls a “third country”, outside the union, but the political and economic drama will continue.

Britain and Europe will continue to apply EU rules on trade and free movement of citizens until the end of the year while negotiating a free trade agreement.

In the face of scepticism in EU capitals, Johnson insists he is optimistic that a comprehensive free trade deal can be reached before the next cliff-edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

But negotiations will be tough between Britain, the world’s sixth biggest economy, and the EU, a 27-nation single market with a population of 450 million.

Fishing rights; residency and working rights for citizens; tariff free trade; access to Europe for Britain’s huge services sector: all will be on the table.

“Brexit is a loss for us all,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said Tuesday.

AFP / Valentina BRESCHI, Alain BOMMENEL The construction of Europe and Brexit

He said it was important for the EU “to maintain our unity” as Europe negotiates the future partnership with the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British minister for Europe attending the meeting, Christopher Pincher, expressed optimism on what the talks would yield.

“We’re looking forward to a very different world and a very different relationship,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

– UK goes solo –

Farage will leave Brussels on Wednesday, but the other Brexit Party MEPs, will march out of the parliament on Friday morning with the Union Jack in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

They will join their leader in London at a Brexit party, before the houses of parliament.

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday warned “it is absolutely clear that there will be negative consequences” from Brexit.

“Whatever agreement we reach on our future relationship, Brexit will always be a matter of damage limitation,” he said in Belfast.

Johnson’s government hopes more trade with the United States and Asian powers can help offset the costs of Brexit.

AFP / Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage’s last news conference as an MEP was a triumphant affair

But the British premier was facing difficult talks on Wednesday with President Donald Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump backed Brexit, but Washington opposed Johnson’s decision to allow Chinese telecoms giant to work on Britain’s 5G telecoms network despite security fears.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Brexit sealed with final Brussels vote

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Britain's departure from the European Union was set in law Wednesday as London returned a signed treaty and MEPs prepared to vote to ratify the divorce.

After half-of-century of sometimes awkward membership, the United Kingdom will leave the EU at midnight Brussels time on Friday.

The day began with Britain's permanent representative -- soon to be ambassador to the EU -- Tim Barrow handing back the withdrawal agreement.

This had already been signed by Brussels' top figures and had been sent to London for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to sign for the UK government.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

How these jail officials profit from selling E-cigarettes to inmates

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

A Kentucky river city once rich in tobacco was grappling with growing concerns about the health risks of electronic cigarettes.

The former governor had already banned e-cigarettes in some state buildings, and lawmakers had prohibited selling them to anyone younger than 18.

So, in May 2017, city leaders in Henderson decided to add vaping to a more than decade-old ban on smoking in local government buildings and other public places.

The prohibition meant a loss of revenue for the Henderson County Detention Center, which purchased e-cigarettes and then resold them to inmates at triple or quadruple the wholesale price.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Fox News commentator caught laughing on hot mic as Trump slurs his words at New Jersey rally

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

President Donald Trump went to the blue state of New Jersey on Tuesday evening where he played the victim of an evil witch hunt where corrupt Democrats are out to get him.

Somewhere in the lengthy rant, Trump started talking about immigration and tried to say that people were "sheltering criminals." Instead, he began to slur his words and tried to divert to another topic.

Fox News was running the speech live, until the moment, when a commentator could be heard laughing at the president on a hot mic. Fox then cut from Trump's speech.

It isn't the first time Trump has slurred his words during a speech.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image