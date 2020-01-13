Trump activist stole Social Security benefits from her mother with dementia — and is headed to jail

One of President Donald Trump’s far-right MAGA activists is headed to jail after being caught defrauding Social Security.
Commentator Karyn Turk scored tens of thousands of dollars from her mother’s social security benefits and pleaded guilty in September. It’s an ironic twist because Trump’s 2020 budget would have slashed Social Security, but Democrats blocked it.
Right Wing Watch noted that Turk was sentenced last week. After spending one month in prison she’ll then spend five months under house arrest.
Turk is a former Ms. Florida who became a conservative commentator. Her mother was in an assisted living center where she was suffering from dementia, according to The Sun-Sentinel. Turk stole the money and never sent it to the nursing home.
“In separate cases in civil court, the nursing home, the mother’s court-appointed guardian and the guardian’s lawyers are all suing Turk to collect money they say she owes them as the representative of her mother’s estate,” the report said. “The total amount owed according to the three lawsuits is more than $320,000.”
Turk is appealing the sentence and saying she is a victim of a partisan witch hunt.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.