China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
China said on Monday that the death toll from a deadly viral outbreak spiked to 80 as the hard-hit epicentre province of Hubei suffered 24 new fatalities, while total confirmed cases nationwide rose sharply to 2,744.
While there were no new deaths confirmed outside of Hubei, the national tally of verified infections rose by 769, around half of them in Hubei, the National Health Commission said. It said 461 of those infected were in serious condition.
China has locked down Hubei in the country’s centre, an unprecedented operation affecting tens of millions of people and intended to slow transmission of the respiratory virus.
The previously unknown contagion has caused global concern because of its similarity to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) pathogen, which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.
Drastic travel restrictions have been imposed outside the epicentre, with Shandong province and four cities — Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an and Tianjin — announcing bans on long-distance buses entering or leaving.
The move will affect millions of people travelling over the Lunar New Year holiday, which authorities said would be extended while the government works to contain the virus.
The populous southern province of Guangdong, Jiangxi in central China, and three cities made it mandatory for residents to wear face masks in public.
Originating in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan, the virus has spread throughout China and across the world — with cases confirmed in around a dozen countries including as far away as the United States.
Breaking Banner
‘Now we see why’ Trump blocked Bolton from testifying — and Republicans are barring witnesses: Adam Schiff
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) is one of the handful of members of Congress who have served as managers for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. He has not only navigated the past week of the trial, but he conducted the first major hearing.
After the New York Times revealed key facts from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, Schiff said that it was clear the information Bolton has is why Trump blocked him from testifying.
“I think you have to for the sake of the office,” Trump told Fox News’s Laura Ingraham when she asked if he would block Bolton.
Breaking Banner
John Bolton went to Bill Barr with concerns about Giuliani’s ‘shadow foreign policy’ in Ukraine: report
Attorney General Bill Barr was cited recently by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas as being part of the "team" of people workign to create a conspiracy to help get President Donald Trump reelected.
“Attorney General Barr was basically on the team,” said Parnas in an interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. “Mr. Barr had to know about everything.”
Parnas' lawyer, Joseph Bondy, has demanded that Barr recuse himself from overseeing the Parnas trial and investigation.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pompeo called Trump’s Ukraine claims nonsense — and thought Rudy Giuliani was corrupt: Bolton
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn't believe President Donald Trump's claims about Ukraine, but he certainly wouldn't say that publicly.
The New York Times obtained information from former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book, which cited Pompeo "privately" acknowledging "that there was no basis" for the conspiracy theories about the Biden family that Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani is still peddling.
Pompeo also expressed that be thought Giuliani "may have been acting on behalf of other clients," and was "corrupt."