Christ’s bodyguards: the men protecting the Philippines’ revered Catholic icon
Frenzied crowds, exhaustion and blazing heat were dangers bearing down on the cadre of guards who shield one of the Philippines’ most revered Catholic icons from the believers desperate to touch it.
The protectors served as human shields on Thursday, as they do every year, during the procession through Manila of the historic statue of Jesus Christ that believers say grants miracles to those who touch it.
“Our safety is at risk here. Some of the devotees are very aggressive,” Steve Celestino, one of the Black Nazarene icon’s guards, told AFP Tuesday at a warm-up procession.
The dangers are not theoretical: during the day-long procession temperatures hover at around 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) and hundreds of thousands of believers clamber over one another to reach the statue.
In 2015 a guard belonging to one of the groups collectively called “hijos” (sons) suffered a fatal heart attack surrounded by sweaty devotees.
Miracles attributed to the Black Nazarene have made it powerfully revered in Asia’s bastion of Catholicism, and also engendered a class of admirers desperate to reach it.
“There are two types of faithful: one is a devotee and another is a fanatic,” guard Romy Roxas, who said he had been protecting the Nazarene from the latter for 30 years, told AFP on Tuesday.
– ‘You’ll faint in this crowd’ –
Fanatics, he said, clamber up the metal float carrying the life-size statue hoping to snatch a strand of its hair or a piece of its maroon cloak in the belief that it has healing powers.
Guards have to push off the unruly, including those who cling to the statue’s cross for too long and risk damaging the several hundred year old wooden statue.
It is a trying job for the hundreds of volunteers, who are stationed on the float a few dozen at a time and for a couple of hours at most due to the brutal conditions.
They are not necessarily security professionals, but rather Catholics in good standing with the Church who offer to help and attend preparatory meetings.
In exchange for the pain, they play a privileged role by catching and then wiping the statue with white towels thrown to them by people in the crowd.
For believers, those swathes of cloth are just as good as touching the effigy itself, and bear healing or blessing effects.
Jongco, 73, is one of the oldest members of the group and attributed his well-being to his service to the Black Nazarene.
“If you are not in good health, you will faint doing this because of the massive crowd,” he said. “But I’ll do it as long as I can.”
China confirms negotiator to sign trade deal in US next week
China said Thursday that Vice Premier Liu He will travel to Washington next week to sign the "phase one" deal with the United States that has lowered trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies.
The signing will cap a nearly two-year spat that threatened to throttle the global economy as the two countries exchanged tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of two-way trade.
Liu, China's top negotiator in the trade conflict, will be in the US capital from Monday to Wednesday to sign the deal, the commerce ministry said.
Donald Trump announced last week that the two countries would sign the mini agreement -- the first part of a wider pact between the two -- on January 15, but Beijing had yet to confirm the trip.
Breaking Banner
White supremacist Richard Spencer says he ‘deeply’ regrets voting for Trump amid Iran crisis
“I deeply regret voting for and promoting Donald Trump in 2016,” Spencer tweeted Tuesday night.
He later added, “To the people of Iran, there are millions of Americans who do not want war, who do not hate you, and who respect your nation and its history. After our traitorous elite is brought to justice, we hope to achieve peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness.”
Breaking Banner
A former Trump aide actually welcomed Iran’s attacks on US troops: ‘This president will unleash holy hell’
Sebastian Gorka, who served in the Trump administration over a seven month period in 2017, vowed that America would unleash “holy hell” against Iran for retaliating against the ordered killing of Qassem Soleimani.
“They chose the wrong time with the wrong president,” Gorka said while appearing on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on the Fox Business Network. “This president will unleash holy hell on that regime — not against the people of Persia but against the murderous mullahs that have created a theocratic dictatorship that is a pariah and the greatest sponsor of state terrorism in the world today.”