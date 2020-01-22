‘Chuck Schumer is the leader of the Senate next January’ if GOP refuses to allow witnesses: Former Democratic senator
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill delivered a stunning rebuke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republican caucus Wednesday afternoon. Discussing the GOP’s refusal to allow any of the 11 amendments Democrats filed in an effort to allow witnesses and evidence to be presented at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, Claire McCaskill warned that voters will not be pleased.
“I think Chuck Schumer is the leader of the Senate next January,” if Republicans ultimately block witnesses and documents from being presented, the former Democratic Senator from Missouri said on MSNBC.
McCaskill went on to say she “guarantees” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is “losing sleep” over it.
Republicans will have another opportunity to vote to allow witnesses and documents. What they choose to do may determine their fate.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Breaking Banner
Here is how Jason Crow ‘pulled rank’ on John Roberts — and exposed the Chief Justice’s bias
Former Army Ranger Jason Crow repeatedly drew upon his experience serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan during his prosecution of President Donald Trump as an impeachment manager.
Crow, who was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Captain, attended law school after his military service before successfully winning a seat in Congress during the 2018 midterm elections.
Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation magazine, explained how Crow pulled rank on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Mystal broked down how Crow put Roberts in his place with the subtle question of whether senators were getting restless and needed a break.
Rape trial told Harvey Weinstein a ‘seasoned’ predator
Harvey Weinstein was a "seasoned" sexual predator and rapist who abused his power as a movie-producing titan to prey on vulnerable aspiring actresses, prosecutors said Wednesday as his trial heard from its first witness.
Weinstein, wearing a dark suit, shook his head as New York Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast painted a picture of a 300-pound (140 kilogram) bully who violently raped, humiliated and manipulated several women, leaving them traumatized for years.
His defense team hit back by saying the fallen film producer engaged in consensual relationships with his accusers, including a "loving one" in which the woman called Weinstein "her casual boyfriend."
UN report on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hacking of Bezos’s phone raises questions over other potentially compromised elites
"If the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally hacked Bezos's phone via malicious files sent over text, it seems extremely likely he's hacked heads of state the same way."
The United Nations on Wednesday called for a far-reaching investigation into allegations that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's cell phone, enabling him to extract data from the device and potentially blackmail Bezos.