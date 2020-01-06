Clueless ‘man-child’ Trump delivers a huge win to the Islamic State as he ratchets up conflict with Iran
With Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani having been killed by a U.S. airstrike, the impeachment of President Donald Trump is now taking a back seat in the headlines to fears of all-out war between the United States and Iran. And when British journalist Mehdi Hasan appeared on MSNBC’s “AM Joy” on Sunday, the progressive firebrand implied that this is not a mere coincidence.
“Why is he so intent on attacking Iran now?,” Hasan asked host Joy Reid, quickly noting that the attack which killed Soleimani came at a time when Trump is getting ready to face an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
Hasan was highly critical of Trump’s Iran policy, describing him as a “man-child in the White House” and implying that attacking Iran could possibly lead to a resurgence of the terrorist organization ISIS (Islamic State, Iraq and Syria).
“How is [attacking Iran] going to help the fight against ISIS?,” Hasan asked Reid. Sarcastically, Hasan added, “Congratulations, Donald Trump, job well done.”
Despite all the bad blood between the U.S. and Iran, the countries have had a common enemy in recent years: ISIS. While ISIS embraces an extreme, far-right form of Sunni fundamentalism, the Iranian government is run by Shiite fundamentalists.
Hasan told Reid, “Trump is bragging about war crimes on Twitter, saying he will attack cultural sites. You know who else attacks cultural sites? ISIS, the Taliban. Is that the company the U.S. president wants to keep?”
On Twitter, Hasan praised Reid for mentioning the CIA’s overthrow of the democratically elected government of Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh, a socialist, in 1953.
Just had a chat with @JoyAnnReid on @msnbc about the Iran crisis. Props to her for opening the show with reference to the 1953 CIA coup against the elected Iranian government. History matters. Context matter. Her @amjoyshow will be vital as we get closer and closer to open war.
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 5, 2020
"This is what happens when you put a narcissistic, megalomaniacal, former reality TV star with a thin skin and a very large temper in charge of the world's most powerful military… You know who else attacks cultural sites? ISIS. The Taliban." – me on Trump/Iran on MSNBC today: pic.twitter.com/YCRARB2anv
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 5, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. posts photo of himself holding gun decorated with inflammatory depiction of Hillary Clinton
In a post to his Instagram account this Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. shared a photo of himself hoisting an AR-15 with artwork on the ammo clip showing Hillary Clinton behind bars.
https://www.instagram.com/p/B67J4TTlnDn/?utm_source=ig_embed
“Nice day at the range,” Trump Jr. wrote. “Adding a little extra awesome to my AR and that mag.”
The word “CRUSADER” can be seen etched onto the top part of the AR, while the near the trigger of the weapon is an etching of the Jerusalem cross.
Walrus shortage led to medieval Norse collapse: study
Greenland's medieval Norse society vanished from the Earth in the 15th Century after they hunted walrus populations to near extinction, researchers said Monday in a possible explanation for the mysterious disappearance.
Norse communities thrived for more than 400 years in the Arctic, hunting walruses for their tusks, a valuable medieval commodity.
But a mixture of overexploitation and economic pressure from a flood of elephant ivory into European markets in the 13th Century contributed to their downfall, according to a new study.
A team of researchers from the universities of Cambridge, Oslo and Trondheim examined pre-1400s walrus tusk artefacts from across Europe and found that almost all of them came from walruses hunted in seas only accessible to Greenland Norse communities.