CNN host shocked as Dem uses Trump’s own words to make the case Suleimani killing was about impeachment
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN that he did not believe President Donald Trump’s justifications for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.
“If you take a look at the president’s record of lies, half-truths, and fabrications — what, over 15,000 in the three years he has been in office — there’s a very good track record that, yeah, he’s just trying to make it up as he goes,” Garamendi told CNN’s Kate Bolduan.
“He saw an opportunity — probably more to do with impeachment than anything else — to take Suleimani out, and in doing so, now’s he got to find some sort of justification for having done so.”
“Congressman, let me push you on that, because that’s a serious charge,” Bolduan interjected. “Saying … that the attack to take out Suleimani had more to do with [distracting] and moving away from anything else. Do you really think that they moved to attack the second most powerful person in Iran just to distract from impeachment?”
Garamendi noted that Trump himself predicted that then-President Barack Obama would start a war with Iran to get himself re-elected.
“Our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate. He’s weak and he’s ineffective. So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected — and as sure as you’re sitting there — is to start a war with Iran,” Trump said in 2011.
“Such a thing has been on Trump’s mind,” Garamendi said.
“Have you seen a suggestion of that? Because that would be, from a layman’s perspective, completely and utterly ridiculous,” Bolduan said.
“You haven’t spent much time on the streets and the bars of America, have you?” the congressman shot back. “It’s talked about all the time.”
Watch video below:
CNN
CNN host shocked as Dem uses Trump’s own words to make the case Suleimani killing was about impeachment
Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) said Tuesday on CNN that he did not believe President Donald Trump's justifications for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani.
"If you take a look at the president's record of lies, half-truths, and fabrications -- what, over 15,000 in the three years he has been in office -- there's a very good track record that, yeah, he's just trying to make it up as he goes," Garamendi told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
"He saw an opportunity -- probably more to do with impeachment than anything else -- to take Suleimani out, and in doing so, now's he got to find some sort of justification for having done so."
CNN
‘I wouldn’t trust a thing they share’: Intelligence Dem blasts Russia’s latest hacking scheme to finish what Trump started
On Monday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) condemned the Russian government's apparent attempt to hack the dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that President Donald Trump attempted to coerce from the Ukrainian president.
"A breaking story in The New York Times [is] reporting that Russian military hackers targeted Burisma, which is the Ukrainian gas company which Hunter Biden served on the board of," said anchor Erin Burnett. "And experts are saying the timing of this hacking was sort of as this story was breaking about Hunter Biden. This was happening over the past few months. The suggestion is that Russia is looking for information on this story and dirt on Joe Biden. What do you make of that?"
2020 Election
Leading Republican does not want to ‘infect the Senate trial’ with Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan
With Speaker Nancy Pelosi poised transmit articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the United States Senate, all eyes are on who each side will choose as impeachment managers for the Senate trial.
The managers are akin to the lawyers sitting at the defense and prosecution tables during a criminal trial -- they are the participants allowed to argue on behalf of the White House and the House of Representatives.
Trump allies have considered selecting impeachment managers from among the combative members of the House Republican caucus who interrupted impeachment proceedings during the inquiry phase: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC).