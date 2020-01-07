CNN host stunned by Pompeo’s ‘Orwellian’ attempt to cover-up Trump’s remarks on Iran
During a press conference with reporters this Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo answered numerous questions from reporters regarding the recent targeted killing of an Iranian general, as well as the contradictory messages coming from the White House regarding President Trump’s comments where he threatened to attack Iran’s “cultural sites.”
As the press conference wrapped up, CNN’s Jim Sciutto commented on an “almost Orwellian moment” where Pompeo denied any intention on the part of the US to attack cultural sites in Iran, while at the same time claiming that is consistent with what Trump said.
Later in the segment, Rear Admiral John Kirby (Ret) said that it was pretty clear that Pompeo didn’t want to even try to defend Trump comments about attacking cultural sites, “which is Pompeo’s way of not confronting Trump, but admitting they’re not gonna do that.”
Official UN probe of Suleimani assassination demanded by special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions
"Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough," said Agnes Callamard.
The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions on Monday called for an impartial probe into the legality of the U.S. assassination of Iranian General Qasem Suleimani, warning that strongly worded denunciations from the international community are far from a sufficient response.
"Messages and bilateral exchanges are not enough," Agnes Callamard tweeted in response to U.N. Secretary General António Guterres' call for deescalation of military tensions between the U.S. and Iran.
Weinstein judge rejects jury delay following new charges
Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein argued Tuesday that separate sex crime charges in Los Angeles made it "impossible" to pick a fair and impartial jury for his high-profile New York trial.
The 67-year-old fallen movie producer was slapped with new charges in California on Monday just as his much-anticipated trial in a separate sexual abuse case kicked off in New York.
On day two of proceedings, the judge, Justice James Burke rejected a request by Weinstein's defense that jury selection due to start Tuesday be postponed.
Lawyer Arthur Aidala said the timing of the LA indictment was "unprecedented" and "incredibly prejudicial" to Weinstein, who is on trial over predatory sexual assault charges that carry life in prison.
2020 Election
Elizabeth Warren shuts down Meghan McCain’s Suleimani ranting on The View
Sen. Elizabeth Warren earned loud cheers from "The View" audience after she explained to co-host Meghan McCain why she had not changed her mind on President Donald Trump's order to assassinate an Iranian government official.
McCain pressed the Democratic presidential candidate to say whether Iranian general Qassim Suleimani was a terrorist, and suggested Warren had offered conflicting statements on the killing.
"You issued a statement calling Suleimani a murderer," McCain said. "Later, you issued a second statement saying he was, quote, an assassination of a senior foreign military official. This is a man who is obviously responsible for hundreds of American troops' deaths, carnage that we can't imagine ... I don't understand the flip-flop. I don't understand why it was so hard to call him a terrorist, and I would just like you to explain the change."