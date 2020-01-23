CNN’s Camerota slaps down Rick Santorum’s claim the GOP already knows the evidence — by quoting senator who admits they don’t

On CNN Thursday, former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) tried to argue that Republicans don’t need to hear any more evidence in the impeachment trial because they already understand the case inside and out — and anchor Alisyn Camerota reminded him that just the previous evening, a Republican senator admitted they did not.

“The basic facts of this case are known by the American public,” said Santorum. “They’re certainly known by members of Congress. They may not know every salacious detail, but they know what the case is here. And there’s a big — I hate to say it — so what. That this isn’t a serious enough thing. This is in many cases, a maladministration case, that the founders didn’t believe is grounds for impeachment. So even if we assume what Adam Schiff said was completely correct, which I don’t because it’s not, but even if you assume everything, take every inference they want to make, the response by the Republicans overwhelmingly is, sorry, this isn’t enough. Providing more information isn’t going to help.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, no,” shot back Camerota. “I know that’s the response by Republicans. except that then things like Sen. John Kennedy come out and say this yesterday. ‘I think most, if not all, senators are hearing the case by the prosecution and the case by the defense for the first time … if you polled the United States Senate, nine out of ten senators will tell you they have not read a transcript of the proceedings in the house. And the tenth senator who says he has is lying.”

Watch below: