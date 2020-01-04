Coalition scales back Iraq operations for security reasons: US
US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations, a US defence official told AFP Saturday, a day after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
“Our first priority is protecting coalition personnel,” the official said, saying the US-led force had “limited” their training and other anti-jihadist operations.
“It’s not a halt,” the source said, adding: “We have increased security and defensive measures at Iraqi bases that host coalition troops.”
The official said the change came after a series of rocket attacks by pro-Iran factions on US troops in recent months.
Surveillance efforts were now focused on potential new attacks instead of the Islamic State group.
The rocket attacks, which killed one American contractor last month, have stoked fears of a proxy war between the United States and Iran on Iraqi soil.
Those worries skyrocketed Friday after a US strike in Baghdad killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force foreign operations arm.
The strike also killed the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of mostly Shiite factions close to Iran and incorporated into the Baghdad government’s security forces.
On Saturday, the Hashed said a new strike had hit a convoy of their forces north of the capital, with Iraqi state media blaming the United States.
But the spokesman for the US-led coalition denied it.
“There was no American or coalition strike,” Myles Caggins told AFP.
Rod Stewart accused of hitting security guard outside children’s party
British popstar Rod Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children's party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.
The 74-year-old singer of "Maggie May" was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year's Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children's section of the resort, according to US media on Friday.
Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.
The ex-singer of the Faces -- recognizable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair -- was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.
Employees pay higher taxes than biggest corporations under Trump’s ‘tax cut’: analysis
‘If you are wondering who benefits’: Weapons makers see stocks surge as Trump moves closer to war with Iran
Almost immediately after the United States assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike Thursday night, major American weapons manufacturers and defense contractors—from Northrop Grumman to Lockheed Martin to Raytheon—saw their stocks surge as investors sensed the growing likelihood of another costly and deadly war in the Middle East.
As the Los Angeles Times reported, "Even as the broader Standard and Poor's 500 index lost ground, the S&P Aerospace & Defense Select Industry index climbed 1.8% on Friday."