Quantcast
Connect with us

Comedian DL Hughley explains why musician Cardi B is electable in the age of Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

Speaking to TMZ this Monday, comedian D.L. Hughley had some disparaging things to say about the US electorate, saying that since America elected a TV celebrity as president, there’s no reason why rapper Cardi B can’t win an election.

“I will put nothing past the American electorate. The only thing that you don’t need experience to do is to hold elected office in America,” Hughley said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you elect a game show host as president, all hope is off,” he added.

Cardi B has expressed an interest in politics as of late. In a series of tweets from this Sunday, the rapper said that she wants to be a politician.

“I really love government even tho I don’t agree with [Government],” she wrote.

According to Hughley, he’s amazed at the lack of political experience when it comes to candidates elected to high office.

“You wouldn’t go to a doctor who didn’t have experience,” he said. “You wouldn’t let an airplane pilot fly who didn’t have experience. The reason why we’re in the situations we are in right now is … people have little [to] no experience and aren’t interested in it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch, via TMZ:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former AT&T CEO unloads on Trump for ‘stiffing’ rural America in scathing column for Iowa’s 2nd-largest newspaper

Published

26 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's policies have wrecked Iowa's economy -- according to the former CEO of AT&T Broadband.

Leo Hindery Jr., currently co-chair of the Task Force on Job Creation and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, laid out a damning indictment of Trump's economic policies in a column published The Gazette, the second-largest newspaper in the state.

"The dirty secret of the economy under Trump is that while major corporations have had reasons to celebrate, rural communities in the heartlands have gotten stiffed," Hindery wrote.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House spokesman insists Bolton testimony would exonerate Trump — who will try to block it anyway

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley insisted President Donald Trump wanted witness testimony in his impeachment trial, even as his attorneys prepare to claim executive privilege over that evidence.

Gidley appeared Tuesday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he claimed the president would be exonerated by those witnesses whose testimony he intended to block, reported Politico.

“I hate to talk about hypotheticals, but let's be clear," Gidley said. "The president is not afraid of a fight, and if you or anyone within the sound of our voices have been falsely accused of a crime, with no proof and no evidence, for more than three years, you'd want every witness to come forward too, and say this man did nothing wrong.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Comedian DL Hughley explains why musician Cardi B is electable in the age of Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Speaking to TMZ this Monday, comedian D.L. Hughley had some disparaging things to say about the US electorate, saying that since America elected a TV celebrity as president, there's no reason why rapper Cardi B can't win an election.

“I will put nothing past the American electorate. The only thing that you don’t need experience to do is to hold elected office in America,” Hughley said.

“When you elect a game show host as president, all hope is off,” he added.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image