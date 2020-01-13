Congresswoman Cardi B? Rapper mulls political career
Rap superstar Cardi B is floating the notion of a political career, saying she could “shake the table” as a member of US Congress.
“I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” the brash artist from New York’s Bronx borough tweeted over the weekend.
“I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress. I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense. I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table,” the rapper known for hits like “Bodak Yellow,” “Money” and “I Like It” said.
The stripper-turned-rap superstar has gotten political in the past, famously encouraging her fans in an expletive-laden clip to “vote for Daddy Bernie” in 2016, warning that foreign women “gonna get deported if Trump is president.”
She’s throwing her celebrity behind Sanders this presidential nomination season as well, most notably meeting with the senator from Vermont in a nail salon to discuss issues including raising the minimum wage, canceling student debt and climate change.
At 27 years old she meets the threshold to run for the House of Representatives, which is 25. She would have to wait until her 30th birthday to launch a Senate bid, and her 35th for the presidency.
Fans praised the Grammy winner’s political musings on social media: “no need to go back to school if you don’t want to! you can learn plenty from folks already fighting in movements, and read up on your own or with others. you’d be great,” said Twitter user Natalie Shure.
Last year Cardi B, who was born Belcalis Almanzar to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother, went off on Donald Trump and the US government shutdown that furloughed federal employees amid a standoff between the US president and Democrats in Congress.
“Our country is in a hellhole right now,” she said at the time. “I feel like we need to take some action.”
© 2020 AFP
2020 Election
Exploiting fissures on the left is like shooting fish in a barrel — and that’s a big problem for Democrats
On Saturday, Politico came up with a big scoop: Bernie Sanders’ campaign is trying to convince Democratic voters to support their candidate in the primaries.
It wasn’t phrased that way, of course. “The nonaggression pact between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren is seriously fraying,” wrote Alex Thompson. “Sanders’ campaign has begun stealthily attacking Warren as a candidate of the upper crust who could not expand the Democratic base in a general election, according to talking points his campaign is using to sway voters.” The talking-points were ostensibly distributed to volunteers canvassing for Sanders, although the report noted that “it is unclear whether the script is being used for phone calls or door knocking or both, or in which locations.”
Oscar nominations: five fun facts
The Oscar nominations were unveiled Monday, with "Joker" earning the most nods (11) ahead of favorites "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," "1917" and "The Irishman."
Here are five fun facts from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' announcement:
- Scarlett, Saoirse make history -
Female directors may have been shut out, but two actresses had particular reason to celebrate Monday.
Scarlett Johansson had never been nominated for an Oscar before, but picked up two nods on the same morning.
She will compete in the best actress slot for her starring role in divorce drama "Marriage Story," and for supporting actress as a young mother who hides a Jewish girl in her attic during World War II in "Jojo Rabbit."
The View audience roars as Adam Schiff criticizes Meghan McCain on Trump impeachment
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) patiently explained the politics of impeachment to "The View" co-host Meghan McCain.
The California Democrat appeared Monday on the daytime talk show, where he addressed the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival.
"Ethics aside," McCain began, "impeachment is a deeply political process and given the intense divide over the issue and the current standoff you guys are having, do you think just purely political was this a good political move for Democrats, and is there any indication that this has damaged President Trump? Because poll numbers say that it hasn't."