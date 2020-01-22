Conservative says Republicans won’t want to stop confirming right-wing judges just to hear witnesses in impeachment
Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings was asked about Sen. John Kennedy’s (R-LA) comments that most senators were hearing the facts of the trial for the first time Wednesday night.
“I’ve learned a lot. Everybody has. Senators didn’t know the case,” Kennedy admitted. “They really didn’t.”
He claimed that nine out of ten senators learned something new and the tenth is lying.
Jennings dismissed the information, saying that whatever happens in the trial, senators won’t want to “shut down the Senate” just to hear witnesses. He claimed that President Donald Trump’s legal team would make that argument to the senators.
The U.S. Senate hasn’t passed much in the year, despite over 400 bills that the House has passed and sent to the Senate for a vote. Only 70 bills have passed both houses of Congress and ten of those were about renaming post offices. The only thing the Senate seems to work on is passing Trump’s right-wing judges.
See Jennings’ comments below:
CNN
Jason Crow lays out the human cost of Trump’s Ukraine scheme — citing his military experience
On the second day of the impeachment trial, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a veteran and one of the House impeachment managers, clearly laid out the risk that President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme posed to human life — and drew from his own experience in the military.
"I know something about counter-battery radar," said Crow. "In 2005 I was an Army Ranger serving in a special operations task force in Afghanistan. We were at a remote operating base along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. And frequently, the insurgents that we were fighting would launch rockets and missiles onto our small base. But luckily we were provided with counter-battery radar. The 20, 30, 40 seconds before those rockets and mortars rained down on us, an alarm would sound, and we would run out from our tents and jump into our concrete bunkers and wait for the attack to end. This is not a theoretical exercise, and the Ukrainians know it."
CNN
‘The president is not very smart’: George Conway tells CNN how Trump played right into Adam Schiff’s hands
During a talk with reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump boasted that Democrats "don't have all the material" that they need to make their case of the president's guilt and also asserted that "we have all the material."
CNN
George Conway goes nuclear on Trump lawyers’ ‘utterly mendacious’ impeachment presentation on CNN
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, went off on both President Donald Trump's attorneys and Senate Republicans for their performance at the Senate impeachment trial during a lengthy interview with CNN's Jake Tapper.
First, Conway tore apart Trump attorney Pat Cipollone for blatantly lying about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives last year, and in particular zeroed in on the false claim that Republicans were not allowed to attend closed-door impeachment hearings.
"That whole sequence was just mendacious and it ended with a falsehood," he said. "It's not possible for me to think that he didn't know what the truth was. Three committees, three full committees of the House of Representatives, were entitled to attend those depositions, and that includes every Republican member. There were at least 40 of them at least."