Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t

Published

1 min ago

on

As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.

Hunter and his wife Margaret were indicted in 2018 on charges that they had spent over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including trips to Europe and dental work. He initially tried to blame the whole thing on his wife — but then prosecutors revealed he also spent campaign cash on sexual liaisons with three lobbyists and a staffer, and his wife began cooperating, forcing him to submit a guilty plea.

Hunter previously said that his resignation would come “shortly after the holidays.” But there is still no clear date he has pledged to do so, and his sentencing hearing will take place on March 17.


Mitch McConnell may conduct Trump Senate trial without articles of impeachment: report

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may be preparing to conduct a Senate trial before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially sends articles of impeachment to the Senate.

After impeaching President Donald Trump, the House has been withholding articles of impeachment to pressure McConnell into crafting a fair trial with witnesses.

But Politico reported on Thursday that Pelosi's gambit may not pay off because McConnell can likely conduct a Senate trial without articles of impeachment.

GOP congressmen are fleeing Trump’s Washington at a rapid pace — and more could soon be on the way out

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

Republican congressmen in 2019 announced their retirements at a historically fast pace -- and more could be on the way this year.

According to analysis conducted by Roll Call, "27 House members announced they will retire" last year alone, which already was above the historic average of 23 lawmakers who announce retirements during two-year campaign cycles.

The vast majority of retirements have come from Republicans, who similarly retired en masse during the electoral wipeout in the House of Representatives that saw Democrats gain over 40 seats in the 2018 midterm elections.

New Ukraine docs mean the Senate must not sanction a ‘GOP-approved cover up’: Ex-prosecutor

Published

43 mins ago

on

January 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, a damning new tranche of unredacted documents from Pentagon officials added more evidence that President Donald Trump personally orchestrated the Ukraine scheme, even as his own advisers feared that it may be against the law.

Writing on Twitter, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance said that the new documents reveal the urgency to allow new witnesses and testimony at the Senate impeachment trial:

Anyone with common sense knows Trump is withholding witnesses & documents from Congress because they prove his impeachable conduct. Newly obtained, unredacted emails from a Trump appointee show Trump personally directed the scheme. Witnesses must testify. https://t.co/hAAaPkhC2a

