Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t

As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.

Rep. Duncan Hunter did NOT resign during the pro forma session just now. #CA50 — Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) January 2, 2020

Hunter and his wife Margaret were indicted in 2018 on charges that they had spent over $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses, including trips to Europe and dental work. He initially tried to blame the whole thing on his wife — but then prosecutors revealed he also spent campaign cash on sexual liaisons with three lobbyists and a staffer, and his wife began cooperating, forcing him to submit a guilty plea.

Hunter previously said that his resignation would come “shortly after the holidays.” But there is still no clear date he has pledged to do so, and his sentencing hearing will take place on March 17.