Cook County prosecutors to take R. Kelly to trial in fall on charges involving lone adult accuser
CHICAGO — Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday they intend to take embattled R&B singer R. Kelly to trial first on their only indictment involving an accuser who was an adult at the time of the alle…
Lindsey Graham goes berserk at impeachment presser: ‘I’m not covering up anything, I’m exposing your hatred!’
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday excoriated Democrats for continuing the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
"If I was the president, I wouldn't cooperate with these guys at all," Graham told reporters at a Senate press conference. "I wouldn't give them the time of day! They're on a crusade to destroy this man and they don't care what they destroy in the process of trying to destroy Donald Trump."
"To my Democratic colleagues, you can say what you want about me, but I'm covering up nothing!" he continued. "I'm exposing your hatred to the point that you would destroy the institution!"
GOP’s Mark Meadows sputters as he clashes with CNN reporter over allowing witnesses at Trump’s trial
Speaking with CNN's Dana Bash this Wednesday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) acknowledged that he's now one of the newest members of President Trump's defense team and pushed back on questions surrounding the Republicans' resistance to calling witnesses in Trump's impeachment trial, saying that Democrats' desire to call witnesses this late in the game is indicative that their case is not as "indisputable" as they think.
"You don't impeach a president and then go on a fishing expedition in the Senate," Meadows said. "It's just not the way our Constitution is set up."