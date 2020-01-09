Coyotes attack man and boy in Chicago
Coyotes attacked a five-year-old boy and a man in Chicago in two separate incidents on the same day, police said Thursday, leaving the younger victim hospitalized and residents on high alert as the wild canine population of the city is reportedly on the rise.
Police said the boy was bitten several times in Lincoln Park, in the Midwestern city’s lakefront area, on Wednesday. He was reported to be in a stable condition.
The other victim, a 32-year-old man, was bitten on the buttocks several hours later by a coyote as he was walking through the downtown area. He was treated in hospital for the bite, police said.
Local media said coyote sightings in the city had been on the rise recently, as the small canines followed the Chicago River into the city center in search of food during the winter months.
Other recent sightings included a coyote snatching a small dog, whose owners threw shoes at the predator to force it to drop their pet, CBS2 news reported. Firefighters rescued another coyote that had fallen into Lake Michigan in the downtown area.
Animal control groups warned that the wild animals can turn aggressive when hungry.
© 2020 AFP
Trump has aligned himself with the ‘Prosperity Gospel’ scam and is helping to sell it to his evangelical base: op-ed
President Trump's spiritual adviser and current chair of the White House evangelical advisory board, Paula White, is a proponent of the "Prosperity Gospel" -- a controversial Christian theology that says if believers give money to churches and religious leaders, they will be rewarded with health and wealth by God. This Friday, he used one of the largest Prosperity Gospel platforms in the country for the kickoff of his "Evangelicals for Trump" initiative when he hosted a rally at Miami’s King Jesus International Ministry. According to Brendan Clarey in an op-ed for AZ Central, Trump is sending a clear message to his evangelical base: Prosperity Gospel and Trump’s promises "are as spiritually hollow as they are similar."
Stephanie Grisham ducks offer of $175,000 to kids charity in exchange for 1 hour press conference: CNN’s Tapper
According to CNN's Jake Tapper, Trump press secretary Stephanie Grisham -- who has yet to hold one press conference since taking over for Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- sidestepped an offer of $175,000 to a charity benefiting children in return for taking questions from the White House press corps for one hour.
Author Don Winslow made the initial offer to Grisham of $100,000 only to have fellow novelist Stephen King pitch in another $75,000, with the money slated to go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
As Winslow wrote, " To @PressSec Stephanie Grisham I'm upping my offer to $100,000. @StephenKing has agreed to put in $75,000. We will donate $175,000 to @StJude in your name & help a lot of kids if you will take questions from the full White House press corps for 1 HOUR in the WH briefing room."
‘I left parts of my body in Iraq’: Tammy Duckworth boot stomps Doug Collins for calling Dems terrorist lovers
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back at Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Thursday after he suggested that Democrats support terrorists.
During an interview with Duckworth on CNN, host Brianna Keilar noted that Collins had accused Democrats of being "in love with terrorists" because of their criticism over President Donald Trump's decision to kill an Iraqi general without consulting Congress.
"I'm not going to justify that with a response," Duckworth replied. "I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don't need to justify myself to anyone."