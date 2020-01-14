Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon up 85 percent in 2019
Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil soared 85 percent in 2019, compared with the previous year, official data showed Tuesday.
The 9,166 square kilometers (3,539 square miles) cleared was the highest number in at least five years, according to Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research.
In 2018, the deforested area was 4,946 square kilometers.
The sharp increase overlapped the first year in office of President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic who has eased restrictions on exploiting the Amazon’s vast riches.
The data was collected by the satellite-based DETER system, which monitors deforestation in real time.
It comes after fires ravaged swaths of the Amazon basin last year, igniting a global outcry and diplomatic feud between Bolsonaro and European leaders.
The number of fires in the rainforest rose 30 percent to 89,178 in 2019, compared with the previous year, the latest official data show.
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called on Bolsonaro to reverse his environmental policy, which the campaign group says has accelerated land clearing and encouraged attacks on forest defenders.
In recent months, three indigenous people have been killed in two separate incidents in the northeastern state of Maranhao.
One of them died after being ambushed by loggers. The others were killed in a drive-by shooting.
Photo: AFP/File / NELSON ALMEIDA
Breaking Banner
Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery
On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read "get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated."
House Intel is releasing some of the documents from Lev Parnas - including this scrawled note: "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will Be Investigated" pic.twitter.com/m3slygGDOj
Breaking Banner
West Point cadet busted crowdfunding travel fare for adult film star to be his date to a service academy dance
On Tuesday, the military news website Task & Purpose reported that a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point tried to bring a porn star to the academy's Yearling Winter Weekend banquet — and launched a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise $1,200 for airfare and lodging for his supposed date.
"Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room," posted the unidentified cadet, who went by the username "Mr. Krabs." "Problem is I'm on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy's dream come true."
Legal experts perplexed why Trump-appointed judge refuses to rule on Trump tax case until other Trump cases are decided
Legal experts are scratching their heads after a federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he is delaying handing down his decision in a Trump tax returns case until other federal judges hand down their decisions in other Trump cases. That judge is a former Trump transition team volunteer and has donated to the Trump campaign.
District Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia announced he will hold up his ruling in a case brought by the House Ways and Means Committee against the U.S. Treasury Dept. The case involves gaining access to six years of Trump's tax returns. The law clearly says the IRS "shall" hand them over to Congress. The Trump administration says Congress has no right to investigate.